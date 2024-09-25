Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau’s Father Helps Run Flyers Practice

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau’s father, Man Gaudreau, hit the ice with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Man, who coached his sons rising up, served as a visitor coach through the Flyers’ coaching camp observe in Voorhees, New Jersey, on Monday, September 23. He was invited by head coach John Tortorella, who attended the funerals of Johnny and Matthew earlier this month.

“He’s a coach and he’s performed some nice work with a few of the youth out right here,” Tortorella, 66, mentioned of Man to press on Monday, per the NHL. “I figured it’s excellent to get him in with us. He was hesitant at first and we let him go at his timetable. I feel it labored out very well as we speak.”

Tortorella added that Man has a replica of the Flyers’ observe schedule and is hopeful that he’ll return for an additional session.

“We’re going to test in subsequent week and see if we will get him out right here a pair extra occasions. Have him be a part of it. I don’t need it to be simply, ‘Come out right here,’ I need him to be a part of it,” Tortorella shared. “I feel it is going to be therapeutic for him to be a part of it, run some drills. He’s performed it earlier than. He’s a coach. It was nice to have him right here. We’ll see the place it goes.”

Whereas neither Johnny nor Matthew performed for the Flyers, Tortorella added that he needs the Gaudreau household to be a part of the group since they reside within the space. Johnny was drafted by the Calgary Flames the place he performed for 9 seasons earlier than becoming a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022. Matthew, for his half, didn’t play within the NHL however was within the American Hockey League.

“I’m hoping to get to know the household,” he mentioned. “I feel a variety of the coaches need to get to know the household. … It’s simply horrible that it occurred. It’s nonetheless fairly contemporary. It’s right here, it’s with us, down the road. We simply need to be a part of it and assist.”

Man took the ice with Flyers gamers and assisted in capturing drills, in accordance with footage shared through X on Monday. After observe ended, the athletes chatted with Man and shook his hand.

“That was cool to have him on the market,” defenseman Travis Sanheim mentioned to press after observe. “I feel any manner that we may help him out with what’s occurring. I hope this was good for him as effectively. He’s performed rather a lot for this space and this group. It was enjoyable to have him.”

Information broke late final month that Johnny and Matthew died whereas driving their bikes in Oldmans Township, New Jersey whereas they have been on the town for his or her sister, Katie Gaudreau’s marriage ceremony. Johnny was 31 and Matthew was 29. (Katie’s nuptials have been postponed within the wake of the tragedy.)

Johnny and Matthew are survived by their dad and mom and two sisters in addition to their respective wives, Meredith and Madeline. (Meredith is pregnant along with her and Johnny’s third baby whereas Madeline is anticipating her and Matthew’s first child.)

Us Weekly confirmed that the hockey gamers have been struck and killed by Sean M. Higgins, who’s suspected of being drunk on the time of the accident. He was arrested and charged with two counts of vehicular murder. Higgins stays in jail as he awaits trial.