‘John Wick’ Sequel Series in the Works

The John Wick franchise is eyeing one other TV iteration.

Keanu Reeves, who has performed the title character in 4 movies, and director Chad Stahelski are among the many govt producers of a sequel sequence in improvement at Lionsgate Tv. Robert Levine (The Previous Man, Black Sails) is connected as author and showrunner on the venture, titled John Wick: Below the Excessive Desk.

Stahelski, who has helmed all 4 John Wick characteristic movies and has inventive oversight of the franchise by way of a take care of Lionsgate, can be set to direct the pilot episode of the sequence. Lionsgate, which produces the billion-dollar franchise, is procuring Below the Excessive Desk to potential consumers.

Ought to it go ahead, Below the Excessive Desk could be the second TV sequence within the John Wick franchise. Peacock streamed the prequel miniseries The Continental — set on the lodge that could be a secure haven for the assassins on the coronary heart of the story — in 2023.

Below the Excessive Desk will comply with the occasions of John Wick: Chapter 4. The logline for the present reads, “John Wick has left the world of the Excessive Desk in a tenuous place and a set of recent characters will look to make a reputation for themselves whereas a few of the franchise stalwart characters stay dedicated to the old-world order. The sequence will mix new and previous and thrust the Wick universe into a brand new age.”

Together with the potential TV sequence, Lionsgate additionally has two spinoff movies within the Wick-verse: 2025’s Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, and a characteristic centered on Donnie Yen’s character, Caine.

Stahelski (by way of his 87Eleven Leisure) will govt produce Below the Excessive Desk with Reeves, Levine and Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Street.

Stahelski is repped by WME, legal professional Tara Kole and Mortimer PR.