John Travolta, Daughter Ella Attend Olympic Gymnastic Vault Finals

John Travolta turned the 2024 Paris Olympics right into a household affair, bringing daughter Ella Bleu to the ladies’s gymnastics vault finals.

Travolta, 70, watched the creative gymnastics ladies’s occasion on Saturday, August 3, from a personal field on the Bercy Enviornment. He sat subsequent to Ella, 24, and David Zaslav, who’s the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Travolta and Ella twinned in all-black on Saturday. Travolta sported a black turtleneck over an identical blazer, whereas Ella opted for an elegant camisole, matching skirt and a conventional French beret.

They have been even noticed enthusiastically cheering for Crew USA gymnast Simone Biles, who took gold within the occasion. Rebeca Andrade of Brazil acquired the silver medal, whereas Biles’ teammate Jade Carey earned bronze.

Travolta shared Ella along with his late spouse Kelly Preston, who died in July 2020 on the age of 57 following a battle with breast most cancers. The Grease star and Preston additionally shared son Jett, who died in 2009 from a seizure on the age of 16, and son Benjamin, 13.

After Preston’s loss of life, Travolta has continued to honor her legacy.

“Completely satisfied Mom’s Day Kelly. We love you we miss you,” he wrote through Instagram in Could, sharing a throwback photograph of Preston holding a bake sale with Ella and Benjamin.

Ella additionally often shares tributes to her mother through social media.

“Completely satisfied Birthday mama, I like you a lot,” Ella wrote through Instagram in October 2023. “Thanks for uplifting me daily ❤️❤️❤️.”

On the time, Travolta commented, “Mommy and I like you.”

In line with Travolta, Benjamin particularly struggled with Preston’s loss of life. Throughout an August 2021 look on Kevin Hart’s Hart to Coronary heart, Travolta stated that Benjamin feared his dad’s passing.

“I [told him], ‘Properly, it’s a really completely different factor,’ and I went via the variations about my longevity and her restricted life,” Travolta recalled. “I stated, ‘However you recognize, Ben, you at all times love the reality and I’m going to inform you the reality about life. No person is aware of once they’re gonna go or once they’re going to remain.’”

He added, “Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too younger. Your mom left at 57. That was too younger. However who’s to say? I might die tomorrow. You could possibly. Anyone can. So let’s have a look at it prefer it’s a part of life. You don’t know precisely. You simply do your finest at making an attempt to dwell the longest you’ll be able to.”