John Stamos’ Son Billy Joins Him On Stage With Beach Boys

One other member of the Stamos clan has (briefly) joined the Seashore Boys.

John Stamos’ six-year-old son Billy lent a serving to hand on Friday, June 5, becoming a member of his dad on stage with the Seashore Boys for a household drum solo.

Billy, who Stamos shares with spouse Caitlin McHugh Stamos, saved time whereas the Fuller Home actor confirmed off throughout the 1966 hit “Good Vibrations” throughout a live performance in Indianapolis. Billy saved his ears protected with shiny inexperienced noise-canceling headphones whereas the father-son duo labored their approach via Brian Wilson’s psychedelic ode to the ‘60s and the Flower Energy motion.

“Had a bit of assist from my son BILLY on good vibrations final evening,” John wrote alongside a clip of the second shared by way of Instagram on Saturday, July 6. “Wasn’t it good!”

John saved the household affair going with a touching tribute to his late father.

“I misplaced my dad 23 years in the past right this moment,” Stamos informed the viewers earlier than launching right into a track from 1970’s Sunflower. “This track is known as ‘Endlessly’ — and that’s how lengthy love ought to final.”

Billy is not any stranger to the stage, having joined his dad throughout one other Seashore Boys present in March 2023. John shared that second on Instagram with the caption “mi corazon.”

The previous sitcom actor is presently touring with the Seashore Boys in celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of the band’s 1974 compilation album Countless Summer time. That album introduced collectively a lot of The Seashore Boy’s best hits and revitalized the group’s recognition after years of declining gross sales and a transfer away from chart-topping surf music.

John has toured with the Seashore Boys since he was first pulled onstage by the group as a 19-year-old. As he’s gotten older, the actor has began to grasp the issues his tourmates had in these early days.

“Once I first toured, they have been all older than me. You’d meet within the lodge foyer earlier than the live performance and everybody was like, ‘How did you sleep?’ I’d be like, ‘What do you even imply? I slept,’” Stamos informed USA As we speak on Sunday, June 7. “Now I’m like the primary one to ask, ‘Did you sleep OK?’”

Even when he’s slowing down, John doesn’t thoughts getting out on the highway. He’ll play with the Seashore Boys as a particular visitor via September.

“The Seashore Boys imply summer season to me,” he informed the outlet.