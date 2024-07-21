John Stamos Says His Therapist ‘Helped Me Get Sober’

John Stamos received candid about battling alcoholism and the way his therapist, Phil Stutz, saved his life when it got here to reaching sobriety.

“I in all probability wouldn’t be right here [without him],” the Fuller Home alum, 60, advised Web page Six on Tuesday, July 16, including that he has been seeing the counselor for “shut to twenty years.”

“He was huge into serving to me get sober,” Stamos continued. “After I went to Stutz one of many first occasions, he mentioned, ‘ in case you weren’t so f–king silly you’d understand how good you’ve gotten it,’ and I used to be like, ‘You’re proper,’” he added.

Stamos revealed that he cherished remedy a lot that he launched his late pal and Full Home costar Bob Saget to Stutz. Saget died in January 2022 on the age of 65 in an Orlando resort room on account of a blunt head trauma.

Associated: ‘Full Home’ Solid’s Courting Historical past: John Stamos and Extra

The forged of Full Home turned a tight-knit household after starring on the sitcom for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. The sequence adopted Danny Tanner (performed by the late Bob Saget) and his three daughters — D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) — as they tried to […]

“[Bob] was a little bit of a … He drove me loopy [when we first met] and I mentioned, ‘You gotta go into remedy if you wish to be pals with me,’ so he went to Stutz and Stutz helped him too” Stamos defined.

In his 2023 memoir, If You Would Have Informed Me, the Common Hospital alum famous that he suffered from alcoholism all through his life and mentioned his June 2015 DUI arrest.

Following the guide’s launch, he advised Those that he “by no means sobered up” after getting his DUI. “After I did get the DUI … I got here dwelling from the hospital that night time, I sat down, I drank a bottle of wine simply to overlook what simply occurred,” Stamos wrote of the incident.

Thank You! You’ve gotten efficiently subscribed.

“Whenever you sober up, it’s a must to have a look at the ugly reality, so you retain ingesting,” he mentioned, divulging that shortly after his arrest, he went straight to movie My Massive Fats Greek Marriage ceremony 2. “I used to be type of simply loosely buzzed by the capturing of that film.”

Associated: Demi Moore and Extra Stars Who Bought Their Begin on Cleaning soap Operas

Many celebrities have cleaning soap operas to thank for launching their careers. Earlier than turning into an Oscar winner, Julianne Moore received her begin on Because the World Turns in 1988. She portrayed sisters Frannie Hughes and Sabrina Hughes, which scored her a Daytime Emmy in 1988. Moore finally exited the sequence to kickstart her movie profession. Like […]

After his DUI, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor of driving beneath the affect and was sentenced to 3 years probation.

Stamos mentioned the error was a wakeup name for him, and “modified every little thing” for him. In October 2023, Stamos appeared again on the arrest on the “Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist” podcast. “I received in my automobile like a idiot, and I used to be not sober. I used to be driving round Beverly Hills,” Stamos sighed. “And looking out again at it I used to be like, ‘Oh my God, I might’ve killed any individual. Horrible day.’”