John Stamos Played Bob Saget’s Audiobook Nightly After His Death

John Stamos is sharing how he managed to deal with Full Home costar Bob Saget‘s sudden demise.The Grandfathered actor, 60, revealed that listening to Saget’s voice by way of his audiobook helped consolation him within the time after his passing throughout an look on costar Dave Coulier‘s “Full Home Rewind” podcast on Friday, July 19.

“Do you keep in mind when his ebook got here out? It was very soiled and peculiar,” Stamos stated. “And so and for no matter purpose, the night time [Saget] died, I placed on his audio tape and it gave me such consolation. I don’t know why. I listened to it each night time after I went to sleep.” (Saget launched Soiled Daddy: The Chronicles of a Household Man Turned Filthy Comic in 2014.)

The Fuller Home star went on to inform Coulier, 64, that after listening to Saget’s ebook, he seen particulars that he hadn’t earlier than – together with an eerie premonition about demise.

“One morning I wakened and I used to be like, ‘Did he say, in his ebook, did he say he hit his head and that’s how he died?’” he recalled. “And I’m like, ‘No. That couldn’t be.’ And I went again to it and he talks, as a joke, about, ‘I’d hit my head and name TMZ and [say] I’m dying.’”

Saget died in January 2022. He was 65 years previous. On the time, the Orange County Sheriff’s Workplace confirmed his demise by way of X.

A few month after his passing, his household launched a press release wherein they revealed his reason behind demise.

“Within the weeks since Bob’s passing, we’ve been overwhelmed with the unbelievable outpouring of affection from Bob’s followers, which has been an amazing consolation to us and for which we’re eternally grateful. Now that we’ve the ultimate conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it solely correct that the followers hear these conclusions straight from us,” the Saget household instructed Us Weekly. “The authorities have decided that Bob handed from head trauma. They’ve concluded that he by accident hit the again of his head on one thing, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No medicine or alcohol had been concerned.”

Saget rose to fame after he was forged as Danny Tanner in Full Home, which aired from 1987 to 1995. He went on to have notable visitor roles in a number of exhibits, together with Entourage and Fuller Home, voiced Ted in How I Met Your Mom and hosted America’s Funniest Residence Movies for almost 200 episodes. He additionally had a number of comedy specials, together with 2007’s That Ain’t Proper, 2013’s That’s What I’m Speaking About and 2017’s Zero to Sixty.