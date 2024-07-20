John Stamos Listened to Bob Saget’s Audiobook Every Night After Death

John Stamos is opening up about what helped him cope following his good friend and Full Home co-star Bob Saget’s loss of life.

On a current episode of the Full Home Rewind podcast with Dave Coulier, the actor, who performed Jesse on the beloved sitcom, recalled his preliminary days mourning Saget, who died in January 2022.

“Do you keep in mind when his guide got here out?” Stamos requested the podcast host and his former co-star. “It was very soiled and bizarre. And so and for no matter motive, the evening [Saget] died, I placed on his audio tape and it gave me such consolation. I don’t know why. I listened to it each evening after I went to sleep.”

The Grandfathered actor famous that as he continued to take heed to Saget’s tales in Soiled Daddy: The Chronicles of a Household Man Turned Filthy Comic, one anecdote caught his consideration.

“One morning I awoke and I used to be like, ‘Did he say, in his guide, did he say he hit his head and that’s how he died?’” Stamos remembered pondering on the time. “And I’m like, ‘Nah, that couldn’t be.’ And I went again to it and he talks, as a joke, about, ‘I might hit my head and name TMZ and [say] I’m dying.’”

“Wow,” Coulier responded, earlier than including that Saget left “a void” in all their lives.

Saget, who performed the beloved Danny Tanner on Full Home, died on Jan. 9, 2022, on the age of 65 as a result of head trauma. “They’ve concluded that he by accident hit the again of his head on one thing, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” his household beforehand informed The Hollywood Reporter relating to the investigation into the actor’s loss of life.

Stamos has additionally beforehand opened up concerning the duo’s ultimate time collectively in individual earlier than Saget died. “The final time we had been all collectively, we went on a double date to Nobu, perhaps a month earlier than he handed away,” he recalled to The New York Occasions in 2022. “He didn’t seem like a man who was going to die, however he was very calm, which was odd for Bob. He was at peace by some means. And he listened and he was considerate and didn’t interrupt; he cared about what we had been saying.”

“I hate to say it, however it was the Bob that I at all times needed to see,” the You actor added. “And it was the final time I noticed him.”