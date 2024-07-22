John Oliver Taped Before Biden’s Announcement, Took Aim at Trump and RNC

Final Week Tonight was pre-empted by a clarification word for its Sunday viewers: “This present was taped on Saturday, July 20.”

Sunday marked the return of host John Oliver to his HBO speak present after an almost one-month hiatus and, despite the fact that his return to the Final Week desk was taped earlier than the largest information story that landed on Sunday, Oliver’s opening joke nonetheless landed: “Fortunately, we didn’t miss a lot!”

Actually, he all-but predicted the information cycle would trump his monologue when the episode aired 24 hours after they taped.

In virtually one breath, Oliver recounted the “catastrophic” election 2024 debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, Trump then being shot within the ear in the course of the failed assassination try that killed a rallygoer, and Biden saying he would reevaluate the 2024 race if a medical situation emerged earlier than then coming down with COVID-19.

“The information is transferring so quick,” mentioned Oliver. “We’re taping on Saturday. And who is aware of the place issues could possibly be by the point you really watch this?”

The most important information story of the weekend, in fact, landed on Sunday morning (after Oliver taped this episode) when Biden revealed his choice to finish his 2024 marketing campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place on the high of the ticket, sending TV information scrambling, regardless of prepping for the doable consequence.

“It has been the best honor of my life to function your President. And whereas it has been my intention to hunt reelection, I imagine it’s in one of the best curiosity of my social gathering and the nation for me to face down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the rest of my time period,” Biden wrote in a letter posted to his official social media, noting he’ll communicate to the nation later this week.

Oliver started his essential story speaking in regards to the Republic Nationwide Conference, which he referred to as “the worst factor to occur to Milwaukee since Jeffrey Dahmer.” He identified the politicians onstage, “abject weirdos within the viewers” — calling out the pattern of attendees carrying bandages on their ears in assist of Trump’s damage — and the “D-list” celeb assist from Hulk Hogan to Child Rock.

The speak present host took subject with the guarantees of a “toned down” Trump and RNC in wake of the assassination try on his life. “A message of unity isn’t one thing historically related to that occasion or this man,” mentioned Oliver, who then took goal at Trump for coining the time period “migrant crime.”

“Migrant crime isn’t on the rise. That could be a reality,” he clarified. “What can also be a reality, although, is that folks now really feel as if it’s. And that feeling has the potential to trigger huge hurt. And all of that is making the real points round immigration… that a lot tougher. So, what can we do? Nicely, I don’t know in the event you’ve observed, however we’re presently 4 months out from an upcoming election. So simply assume that the underlaying, ‘what can we do?’ for many of our U.S. tales from now till then goes to be: Don’t vote for Donald Trump.”

It bears repeating, he mentioned, repeating the message. “I’m not saying by any signifies that Biden is ideal, and even good, relating to immigration,” he continued. “However he, or whoever winds up being the Democratic candidate — as a result of who on Earth is aware of something about that proper now?! — goes to be incontrovertibly higher than the choice.”

Referencing the grim previous few weeks of Democrats being anonymously quoted about “resigning themselves to a Trump presidency” earlier than Biden dropped out, Oliver merely mentioned, “Fuck that” to the prospect of one other Trump White Home.