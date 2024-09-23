John Oliver on Trump’s Claim That Haitians Are Eating Cats

John Oliver and his Final Week Tonight workforce have been busy successful an Emmy final week, so Sunday evening’s present marked his first alternative to weigh in on the Donald Trump–Kamala Harris presidential debate.

Oliver selected to zero in on Trump’s declare that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are abducting and consuming cats and canine. The HBO present’s host arrange the clip by calling it an “distinctive second in American oratory.”

“In Springfield, they’re consuming the canine, the people who got here in, they’re consuming the cats, they’re consuming the pets of the people who stay there,” Trump mentioned within the clip from the Sept. 10 debate.

Replied Oliver: “Yeah, that was Donald Trump accusing Haitian immigrants of killing and consuming folks’s pets. And may you even bear in mind a time when one thing like that will have been disqualifying? As a result of I can’t anymore. Republicans have now nominated Trump thrice. Democrats have thus far misplaced to him half the time. And the election remains to be inexplicably shut as a result of sadly, some Individuals watched that and thought, ‘I don’t like how Kamala laughed when he known as immigrants canine eaters. That wasn’t very presidential.’”

Oliver acknowledged that a while has handed for the reason that debate, throughout which “loads of cat-eating jokes” have been made.

“However I nonetheless wish to discuss this each as a result of the chaos Trump stirred up in Springfield is ongoing and since it feels emblematic of his marketing campaign,” he mentioned, noting that “metropolis officers insist there is no such thing as a proof of what Trump confidently spewed to 67 million folks.”

Oliver famous that Trump was really repeating a declare beforehand made by JD Vance, his vice presidential operating mate. Oliver confirmed a Sept. 9 tweet from Vance that reads: “Months in the past, I raised the difficulty of Haitian unlawful immigrants draining social providers and usually inflicting chaos throughout Springfield, Ohio. Studies now present that folks have had their pets kidnapped and eaten by individuals who shouldn’t be on this nation. The place is our border czar?”

Oliver joked that Vance’s tweet “makes it sound like consuming pets is a proper reserved for natural-born Individuals.”

Oliver continued to criticize Vance, who, when requested concerning the tweet, “has insisted he was simply reflecting folks’s issues.” He performed a clip of Vance saying: “The media has tried to say now for days that I’ve made up this story. I haven’t made up something. I’ve simply listened to people who find themselves telling me this stuff.”

Quipped Oliver: “Wait — ‘if sufficient folks say it, I repeat it’? It isn’t ideally suited when an aspiring vp’s guiding philosophy is indistinguishable from a fucking parrot.”