John Oliver Blasts J.D. Vance in VP Debate

John Oliver says that people who’re praising final week’s vice presidential debate for its “civility” are lacking the purpose.

“The controversy included discussions on the right way to perform mass deportations and whether or not girls ought to have management over their very own our bodies,” the Final Week Tonight host mentioned throughout Sunday’s opening section. “Etiquette is type of inappropriate. It’s like studying a ransom be aware and going, ‘This cursive is simply so beautiful. Have a look at the capital Y in “You’ve 24 hours earlier than he dies.” There are nonetheless some individuals who have been raised proper.’”

By the way, the controversy — between Donald Trump‘s Republican working mate, J.D. Vance, and Kamala Harris’ Democratic working mate, Tim Walz — occurred at CBS Broadcast Heart in New York, which can also be dwelling to Final Week Tonight. “In reality, this studio served because the post-debate spin room, which means that you’re all inhaling the identical air particles that have been as soon as inside Don [Trump] Jr.’s nostril and mouth. So if anybody on this viewers wakes up tomorrow feeling like you’ve gotten a sore throat and also you’re a complete disappointment to your father, that’s in all probability why,” Oliver quipped.

Oliver confirmed clips of assorted commentators noting that the candidates have been “civil” and “well mannered” and noting “that’s what the nation has been saying they need extra of.”

Replied Oliver: “On the record of issues America’s been saying it desires extra of, civility is at finest No. 6, after reasonably priced healthcare, gun management, cheaper housing, reproductive rights and starring automobiles for [Bridgerton star] Nicola Coughlan.”

Oliver then went on to notice that a couple of days after he debate, Vance took half in an occasion dubbed the Braveness Tour, hosted by Lance Wallnau, an evangelical preacher who can also be founder and CEO of the Dallas-based Lance Studying Group, self-described as “a strategic instructing and consulting firm.” Oliver described Wallnau as “a distinguished far-right Christian nationalist” who has described Harris as somebody who has used “witchcraft” and has an “occult spirit … working on her and thru her.”

Joked Oliver: “First, Kamala Harris isn’t the one who’s been relentlessly selling witchcraft. You’re pondering of Common’s advertising division,” he quipped, exhibiting a photograph of the upcoming film musical Depraved. “And this man clearly shouldn’t be commenting on the election. He needs to be standing in a tent in 1856 promoting youngsters mercury tonics that he claims will allow them to speak to ghosts.”

He additionally criticized Wallnau for saying that God intervened to convey Vance to Pittsburgh when Hurricane Helene disrupted Vance’s schedule.

“As you realize, now we have vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance coming,” Wallnau mentioned in a video Oliver performed. “And I’ll be trustworthy with you, I take that as a direct act of God as a result of it simply got here collectively in a sure manner. Pittsburgh wasn’t even on the map. It was alleged to be North Carolina, and God switched it that quick.”

Oliver’s response: “In case you consider in a God who’d unleash a devastating hurricane simply so J.D. Vance might spend a day outdoors Pittsburgh, your God feels like an asshole.”

Oliver additionally performed a clip of this trade between Vance and Walz speaking in regards to the 2020 presidential election outcomes throughout final week’s debate.

Vance: “Bear in mind [Trump] mentioned that on January the sixth, the protesters must protest peacefully. And on January the twentieth, what occurred: Joe Biden grew to become the president, Donald Trump left the White Home.”

Walz: “Did he lose the 2020 election?”

Vance: “Tim, I’m targeted on the longer term.”

Walz: “That could be a damning non-answer.”

Oliver known as Vance’s response “one of the vital generic store-brand fuck-boy deflections.” He added: “That reply was particularly obvious contemplating the day after the controversy, a decide unsealed particular prosecutor Jack Smith’s 165-page temporary within the election fraud case in opposition to Trump reminding us but once more of the ridiculous steps he took to keep away from leaving workplace.” Within the temporary, prosecutors claimed they spoke with a White Home staffer who mentioned he overheard Trump telling relations that it doesn’t matter in the event you gained or misplaced the election, you continue to must “struggle like hell.”

“However it tremendous issues in the event you misplaced. It’s type of the principle factor that issues,” Oliver mentioned, including: “If he loses subsequent month, there may be each motive to consider Trump will dispute the outcomes once more. And Vance has made it clear, he’s acquired no drawback with that and that alone needs to be disqualifying. For all of the speak this week about his civility on the debate, let’s not neglect: Deep down, he’s the identical colossal dipshit who spews right-wing hate with distressing ease and continues to defend the large lie that the final election was stolen.”