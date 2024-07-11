John Mulaney, Olivia Munn married after 3 years of dating, baby

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have taken their relationship to the subsequent stage. The “All people’s in L.A.” comic and “Newsroom” star reportedly married over the weekend.

Mulaney, 41, and Munn, 44, stated their “I dos” throughout a personal ceremony at a good friend’s house in New York, a supply confirmed to Folks. They tied the knot after three years of courting and welcoming their son Malcolm Hiệp in November 2021.

Representatives for the 2 stars didn’t instantly reply to The Occasions’ request for affirmation.

Mulaney and Munn first met at “Saturday Night time Dwell” alum Seth Meyer‘s wedding ceremony to Alexi Ashe in 2013, however they didn’t start courting till Spring 2021. The Emmy-winning “Child J” comic detailed his relationship with Munn throughout a 2021 episode of “Late Night time With Seth Meyers.”

“It’s good that one thing good got here out of the marriage,” Mulaney joked to the late-night host. “She received up to now me proper out of restoration, which is what they name a reverse catch.”

Mulaney and ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler ended their marriage in Might 2021 months after the comic checked right into a rehab facility to deal with his alcohol and cocaine addictions. In the course of the September 2021 “Late Night time” interview, Mulaney stated he relapsed after his “SNL” internet hosting gig on Halloween 2020, returned to rehab, then visited Los Angeles months later when he started courting Munn.

He stated that “it was a really, very fortunate factor to have met the “Six” and “Ocean’s Eight” actor amid his restoration, including that they share a “relationship that’s been actually lovely.”

Throughout the identical episode, Mulaney introduced that he and Munn have been anticipating their first little one.

Months later, Munn received candid with The Occasions’ Meredith Blake about her being pregnant, her relationship with Mulaney and the net frenzy surrounding it amid the comic’s breakup with Tendler.

“They suppose they know our relationship so nicely. When in actuality, they don’t,” Munn stated of critics on social media within the November 2021 interview. “There’s no means anybody might know what any of his relationships have been or what our relationship is.”

Mulaney and Munn welcomed their child boy on Nov. 24, 2021, and celebrated his arrival on Instagram.

“He has his complete life forward of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer but,” Munlaey captioned his submit. “I’m very in love with him and his complete deal. Pleased Holidays.”

Since then, each celebrities have shared Instagram images and movies of the standard time they share with the 2-year-old. In April, Munn shared a video of her son saying “Mama.”

The couple’s low-key nuptials come months after Munn introduced in March that she was recognized with luminal B breast most cancers, which prompted 4 surgical procedures in a matter of 10 months, together with a double mastectomy. In Might, Munn informed Vogue that she additionally had each ovaries eliminated as a part of her remedy, however revealed that she preserved two viable frozen embryos that may make it doable for her and Mulaney to increase their household sooner or later in the event that they select to take action.

Talking to the journal, Mulaney stated he and Munn are “very protecting of our little life” amid her most cancers battle.

“I knew from the day she was recognized that the chance evaluation check her physician had accomplished open-and-shut saved her life,” Mulaney stated. “So, whereas we like to guide our life privately, I used to be utterly supportive of Olivia sharing her story.”