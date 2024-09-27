John Daly to Appear in Adam Sandler’s Netflix Sequel

The title character in Netflix‘s forthcoming Adam Sandler-led sequel Comfortable Gilmore 2 gained’t be the one individual onscreen identified for generally letting feelings get the very best of him.

Skilled golfer John Daly spoke to OutKick’s Mike Gunzelman for a latest social media submit and revealed that he has filmed a job in Comfortable Gilmore 2. Director Kyle Newacheck‘s golf-focused comedy characteristic started taking pictures Sept. 9 in New Jersey.

When requested if Sandler had reached out a few half within the film, Daly replied, “I’ve already filmed. We’re getting it achieved.” He then made a shush gesture to the digicam for viewers to maintain the information underneath wraps.

Like Sandler’s character Comfortable Gilmore, Daly has been well-known for his lengthy drives and colourful habits. A two-time main champion dubbed “Lengthy John” for his highly effective swings, Daly has been suspended a number of instances by the PGA Tour and received right into a battle with a spectator on the golf course in a 1994 incident. Daly’s private life has additionally been a supply for headlines, with the athlete having been open about his struggles with alcoholism and extreme playing.

In Could, Sandler appeared on the Dan Patrick Present, the place the actor shared that his longtime writing companion Tim Herlihy, who labored on the Comfortable Gilmore 2 script with Sandler, had met up with Daly at a latest golf event. Sandler famous that Daly was regaling Herlihy with memorable tales.

When requested whether or not Daly would seem within the film, Sandler mentioned on the time, “I wish to suppose so. You by no means know, however I like him. I at all times did love him.” Sandler additionally famous that he would love for Tiger Woods to seem within the movie as nicely.

Daly isn’t the one distinguished sports activities determine set to seem in Comfortable Gilmore 2, with Sandler beforehand revealing that Travis Kelce will make a cameo. Margaret Qualley, Dangerous Bunny and Benny Safdie are among the many sequel’s castmembers, with Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen reprising their roles from director Dennis Dugan’s authentic Comfortable Gilmore that hit theaters in 1996 from Common Photos.