John Cena announces retirement from WWE wrestling

US actor and wrestler John Cena has introduced he’s retiring from competing in World Wrestling Leisure (WWE) occasions.

Cena made the shock announcement to followers throughout an look on the WWE Cash within the Financial institution occasion in Canada.

The 47-year-old, who made his transfer into appearing 18 years in the past, mentioned his last in-ring competitors will probably be in 2025 as a part of a farewell tour.

Cena is usually considered one of many best skilled wrestlers of all time and achieved world champion standing 16 instances since becoming a member of WWE in 2001.

“Tonight I formally announce my retirement from the WWE,” he informed followers in Toronto who reacted with shock and later chanted “thanks Cena”.

“What an unbelievable gesture of kindness,” he replied.

Sporting a t-shirt emblazoned with the phrases “The Final Time is Now” and his commerce mark “jorts” [denim shorts], he thanked WWE followers for “letting me play in the home that you just constructed for therefore a few years”.

In a press convention later, he mentioned he meant to stay a part of the WWE household in some capability regardless of feeling “at my finish” bodily.