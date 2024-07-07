John Cena announces retirement from WWE after 2025 season

John Cena introduced Saturday night time that he’ll retire from skilled wrestling subsequent yr after twenty years within the ring.
The wrestler-turned-actor delivered a heartfelt speech to a stadium of World Wrestling Leisure followers in Toronto, who booed in disappointment as Cena mentioned the 2025 season can be his final. He promised a farewell tour with dozens of dates and an epic remaining battle, and he assured followers he would stay concerned with the wrestling franchise that launched his profession.
“Thanks a lot for letting me play in the home that you simply constructed for thus a few years,” Cena instructed the group.
In a information convention after the occasion, Cena instructed reporters that he feels bodily “at my finish,” however that doesn’t imply he must distance himself from the game he loves.
Cena is a 16-time WWE champion who burst onto the scene within the early 2000s because the fan-favorite “Physician of Thuganomics,” a rapper character decked in gold chains and a backwards hat who challenged his wrestling opponents to rap battles. He went on to painting different well-liked characters, each within the ring and on the massive display screen.
Cena performed starring roles within the movies “Blockers” and “The Suicide Squad.” He has made a number of appearances within the “Quick & Livid” franchise and appeared most just lately within the comedy thriller “Argylle” and the field workplace hit “Barbie.”
window.fbAsyncInit = function() {
FB.init({
appId : ‘870613919693099’,
xfbml : true,
version : ‘v2.9’
});
};
(function(d, s, id){
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;}
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = ”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));