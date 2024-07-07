John Cena announces official retirement from wrestling, declaring the next WrestleMania his last

John Cena supplied a heartfelt speech of gratitude to his wrestling followers Saturday evening as he introduced his retirement from the ring, declaring subsequent 12 months’s WWE WrestleMania his ultimate one.

Cena spoke in Toronto to a crowd that clearly didn’t need him to go. Followers booed because the wrestler-turned-actor instructed them of his “official retirement,” which can embrace a farewell tour subsequent 12 months.

“The 2025 Royal Rumble can be my final,” Cena mentioned. “The 2025 Elimination Chamber can be my final. And I’m right here tonight to announce that in Las Vegas, WrestleMania 2025 would be the final I compete in.”

Towards the tip of a greater than six-minute speech, the viewers started a chant of “Thanks, Cena.” He known as it an “unbelievable gesture of kindness.”

“Thanks a lot for letting me play in the home that you simply constructed for thus a few years,” Cena mentioned. “Thanks a lot all the time on your voice as a result of it’s actually loud, and your honesty as a result of it’s superbly brutal.”

Cena is a 16-time WWE champion over the course of practically 20 years with the wrestling franchise. In that point, he has additionally transitioned into Hollywood, starring in movies resembling “Barbie” and “Argylle” and making a number of appearances within the “Quick & Livid” franchise.

However even together with his performing success, Cena has all the time saved up together with his wrestling profession and persona. The star tried to deal with why he was selecting now to step apart, referencing the WWE “Cash within the Financial institution” occasion the place he was talking.

“Why now? As a result of it’s cash within the financial institution, the final word image of alternative,” Cena mentioned. “And this farewell doesn’t finish tonight — it’s crammed with alternatives.”

He went on to notice that WWE’s “RAW” Monday-night fights are transferring to Netflix, making historical past for the franchise. And Cena will rejoice his many “lasts” together with these “firsts.”

Cena additionally appeared to tease eye-catching fights, calling out to WWE superstars. He instructed them, “In order for you some, hurry up and are available get some.”

“As a result of the final time is now,” Cena mentioned.

In a post-show press convention, Cena mentioned he’ll stick round WWE, and WrestleMania is not going to be his ultimate struggle. He mentioned his farewell tour will hopefully embrace dozens of dates between January and December 2025, together with his ultimate in-ring struggle on the finish.

Cena instructed reporters that he proposed a plan that will hold him across the franchise in numerous capacities, regardless that he gained’t be competing.

“I’ve all the time mentioned to the viewers that WWE is my house and I find it irresistible,” Cena mentioned. “Simply because I bodily really feel I’m at my finish, doesn’t imply I have to distance myself from one thing I like.”