John Cena Announces He Will Retire At WrestleMania 41

John Cena made a shock return at WWE Cash within the Financial institution 2024 and had a surprising announcement, too. The 16-time world champion confirmed up in Toronto to disclose that he’ll retire at subsequent 12 months’s WrestleMania 41 occasion in Las Vegas.

After Sami Zayn defeated Bron Breakker to retain the Intercontinental Championship, WWE Corridor of Famer and Cash within the Financial institution host Trish Stratus appeared on-stage to disclose a particular visitor. Cena, one of many largest stars in professional wrestling historical past, entered the Scotiabank Enviornment to a thunderous ovation solely to drop an surprising bombshell.

In a heartfelt speech, Cena thanked the followers in Toronto and knowledgeable the WWE crowd that subsequent 12 months’s Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber occasions—the ultimate two stops on the highway to WrestleMania—could be his final. So, too, will WrestleMania 41, the two-night extravagana which can happen in Allegiant Stadium.

Though Cena’s surprising announcement got here out of nowhere, maybe it shouldn’t have.

In quite a few current interviews, Cena had hinted at retiring within the close to future. Throughout an look on The Kelly Clarkson Present (h/t Discuss Sport) earlier this 12 months, the 47-year previous wrestler and actor stated that he didn’t plan on wrestling previous the age of fifty. He doubled down on that whereas showing on TODAY, saying, “I’ll by no means be away from the WWE household. However so far as in-ring and falling down…the clock is restricted on that one.”

Little did WWE followers know simply how restricted time Cena’s could be.

Mere minutes after Breakker misplaced to Zayn in a surprising upset that had Zayn’s Canadian followers using excessive, Cena’s shocking announcement introduced followers again to actuality. Arguably the best all-around performer to ever grace a WWE ring, Cena final appeared for WWE again in April on the Uncooked after WrestleMania 40, teaming with The Miz and R-Reality to defeat The Judgment Day.

Only one night time earlier than, Cena made a shock run-in throughout the epic WrestleMania 40 major occasion between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. His final singles match occurred final November when he was destroyed by The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa in a lopsided match that, maybe not satirically, clearly hinted at Cena’s impending retirement.

Now, 22 years after his WWE debut in 2002, Cena has let it’s know that the clock is ticking, hinting at having simply three remaining matches, with a Royal Rumble look and a last match at WrestleMania 41 because the cherry on high of what has been a outstanding profession.

Though it stays to be seen precisely how what’s left of Cena’s legendary profession will play out, relaxation assured that it will likely be a serious second for WWE and all of professional wrestling when the person who has been synonymous with WWE for two-plus many years calls it quits subsequent 12 months.

Shortly after Cena’s retirement announcement shook the followers contained in the Scotiabank heart, WWE CCO Triple H took to Twitter to name Cena “The Biggest of All Time:”

A former Royal Rumble winner, WrestleMania major eventers, United States Champion and world champion, Cena actually has the accolades that warrant such a title for the person who famously stated, “You’ll be able to’t see me.”

And by this time subsequent 12 months, wrestling followers certainly may have seen the “GOAT

” of professional wrestling competing in his denims shorts and tennis footwear for the final time.