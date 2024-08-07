Joel Embiid leads U.S. into Olympic semis with trouncing of Brazil

Joel Embiid had the final chortle on Tuesday as america defeated Brazil, 122-87, to punch their ticket to the semifinals and a showdown with Serbia.

The 76ers star has confronted criticism over his play in the course of the Olympics to date, and has been booed by French followers over his resolution to play for Group USA in the summertime video games.

However he silenced among the haters with a 14-point first half in a seemingly easy efficiency by america.

Brazil’s Leo Meindl, left, has his shot blocked by United States’ Joel Embiid. AP

Joel Embiid #11 of Group United States excessive fives Lebron James #6 of Group United States throughout a Males’s basketball quarterfinal recreation between Group United States and Group Brazil. Getty Photos

Tuesday’s victory moved Group USA inside two wins of its fifth consecutive gold medal and allowed the Individuals to showcase their dominance in a recreation the place all 12 gamers on the roster registered factors.

The U.S. shot a formidable 58 % from the sphere and 48 % from 3-point vary.

Brazil had jumped to an early 4-2 lead within the first quarter earlier than the U.S. put up a fast seven factors to take management.

They by no means appeared again, regardless of a short run within the second quarter, when the Brazilians lower the American result in eight.

A 21-2 run by america abruptly ended Brazil’s momentum. The U.S. closed out the primary half with a 16-0 run, concluding with a no-look alley-oop go from LeBron James to Jayson Tatum.

Devin Booker #15 of Group USA shoots the ball in the course of the recreation towards Group Brazil. NBAE by way of Getty Photos

Embiid performed a giant position within the first half — main the scoring by way of the primary 20 minutes — and broke out his signature crotch chop to taunt the French followers within the constructing.

Kevin Durant, who completed with 11 factors on 4-of-8 taking pictures, surpassed Lisa Leslie for the all-time scoring document in Group USA Basketball Olympic historical past with a slam dunk with simply over three minutes to play within the third quarter.

Leslie had 488 factors over her 4 appearances within the Olympics for Group USA and received gold every time.

Bruno Caboclo of Brazil (C) is guarded by Derrick White (L) and Anthony Davis (R) in the course of the quarterfinal between USA and Brazil. Getty Photos

Devin Booker had a team-high 18 factors and James completed with 12.

James left the victory late within the third quarter after he was hit in his left eye by the elbow of Brazil’s Georginho de Paula.

He obtained 4 stitches and didn’t return. He’s anticipated to be out there for the semifinals.