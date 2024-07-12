Joe Scarborough says Biden campaign and Democrats think Obama is working ‘behind the scenes’ to sink Biden

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough mentioned the Biden marketing campaign and Democrats suppose former President Barack Obama is orchestrating an effort to derail President Joe Biden.

Scarborough, considered one of Biden’s most vocal supporters within the media, threw jabs on the former president and his circle, accusing them of secretly undermining Biden.

“I’ll say, one factor we do have to underline right here, simply so viewers can observe — what’s going on behind the scenes is the Biden marketing campaign and lots of democratic officers do imagine that Barack Obama is quietly working behind the scenes to orchestrate this,” Scarborough mentioned about rising Democratic doubts concerning Biden. “If Joe Biden believes that, that’s not going to get him out of the race any sooner.”

He then hit former senior Obama adviser David Axelrod, who has been extremely vital of Biden for the reason that debate, saying that Biden will solely dig in additional the extra he assaults him.

“Any time the pod bros say one thing nasty about Joe Biden, which they’ve repeatedly mentioned nasty issues about Joe Biden, earlier than the talk, after the debate, each time they try this, he digs in a little bit bit additional,” he added, referring to Pod Save America, a podcast run by former Obama aides. “The pathway to Joe Biden graciously stepping apart does not undergo the Obamas or the Clintons.”

Scarborough, who’s shut with Biden personally, additionally revealed the total extent to which the president feels lasting bitterness towards Obama regardless of their public look of friendship.

“Joe Biden is deeply resentful of his remedy beneath not solely the Obama workers but additionally the best way he was pushed apart for Hillary Clinton,” he continued. “He’s deeply resentful of these making an attempt to shove him out of the method. He’s all the time felt like an outsider, all the time felt like folks have regarded down upon him.”

The previous Florida consultant mentioned the one individuals who can get by way of to Biden are former Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), former Delaware Sen. Ted Kaufman, former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Biden aide Ron Klain, Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), and members of his household.

The host’s remarks come amid the most recent flare-up within the two’s relationship: a report that actor George Clooney had run an op-ed asking Biden to step down by Obama earlier than publishing it. The previous president reportedly supplied no pushback.

At one other level within the present, co-host Mika Brzezinski recommended that Obama himself was behind Clooney’s op-ed.

Regardless of the underlying pressure, Obama has been publicly supportive of Biden for the reason that debate rocked the political world, tacking it down to easily a nasty evening.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“Dangerous debate nights occur. Belief me, I do know,” he mentioned in a publish on X. “However this election remains to be a selection between somebody who has fought for abnormal of us his complete life and somebody who solely cares about himself. Between somebody who tells the reality; who is aware of proper from mistaken and can give it to the American folks straight — and somebody who lies by way of his tooth for his personal profit. Final evening didn’t change that, and it’s why a lot is at stake in November.”

However behind closed doorways, reviews shortly emerged of a harsher evaluation from Biden’s former boss. Regardless of the glowing public assertion after the talk, a report from the Washington Publish mentioned Obama is privately voicing issues.