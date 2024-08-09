Joe Rogan Says RFK Jr. Support Wasn’t an Endorsement

After dealing with backlash from supporters of Donald Trump‘s Make America Nice Once more motion, Joe Rogan is strolling again experiences that he endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. when he expressed his help for the third-party presidential candidate on his podcast Thursday.

The influential podcaster defined on Thursday’s Joe Rogan Expertise that he finds each the Democrat and Republican events problematic and sees them as extra involved with spin than talking the reality: “That’s simply what they do. That’s politics. They do it on the left, they do it on the proper,” Rogan instructed his viewers. “They gaslight you, they manipulate you, they promote narratives, and the one one who is just not doing that’s Robert F. Kennedy Jr.”

He added of Kennedy, “He’s the one one which is smart to me. He’s the one one — he doesn’t assault folks, he assaults actions and concepts, however he’s far more affordable and clever. I imply, the man was an environmental lawyer and he cleaned up the East River. He’s a legit man.”

After Rogan’s remarks have been considered as an endorsement, although, the comic on Friday stated his feedback have been mischaracterized.

“For the document, this isn’t an endorsement,” Rogan wrote on X (previously Twitter). “That is me saying that I like RFKjr as an individual, and I actually admire the best way he discusses issues with civility and intelligence. I feel we may use extra of that on this world. I additionally suppose Trump elevating his fist and saying “battle!” after getting shot is likely one of the most American fucking issues of all time. I’m not the man to get political data from.”

Earlier Rogan’s obvious Kennedy endorsement sparked backlash and disappointment from Trump supporters, who took to social media to slam Rogan for his decide and query the host’s intelligence.

“Joe Rogan will go down as a man who had an actual alternative to make a significant affect and squandered it. Unhappy,” X person Johnny MAGA wrote, then referred to the useless bear story revealed by Kennedy in a video posted on-line this week. “‘He’s far more affordable and clever.” He drove throughout the state of New York with a rotting bear cub in his automotive and dumped it in Central Park as a ‘prank’ At 60 years outdated…”

Inside hours, a #BoycottJoeRogan hashtag appeared on X as anger and frustration with the podcaster’s help of Kennedy unfold.

“What a scumbag, X person @RipzRyan posted, “Surprise if he’s being paid off. Did the deep state get to him? HEY ROGAN👇👇👇,” with a picture studying “Trump was proper about every thing.”

Trump obtained in on the Rogan-bashing on Friday, making an attempt to get final preventing followers to activate the host in individual by posting on his Reality Social platform, “It is going to be attention-grabbing to see how loudly Joe Rogan will get BOOED the following time he enters the UFC Ring. MAGA2024.” Along with internet hosting his podcast, Rogan has a gig commentating for Final Preventing Championship, the blended martial arts promotion firm; Trump has shut ties to the group, being a good friend of its president, Dana White. Rogan is just not scheduled to seem on the subsequent UFC occasion, set to happen on August 17 in Perth, Australia, in keeping with MMA Preventing, which experiences that his subsequent commentating look shall be in September.

The Joe Rogan Expertise — which has been Spotify’s high podcast of the 12 months for the previous 4 years -— in February inked a brand new multiyear deal wherein his podcast will not be completely distributed by the platform.

Kennedy, the scion of one in all America’s most outstanding political dynasties, has been shunned by different members of his household for his radical beliefs round public well being and repeating conspiracy theories, together with disproven concepts round vaccines and the origins of the COVID-19 virus; Kennedy has stated that he holds the false perception that the MMR vaccine given to infants can result in autism in kids; in 2023, he said that the COVID-19 virus was engineered as a “focused to assault Caucasians and Black folks.”

The Hill/Resolution Desk HQ common of nationwide polls exhibits Kennedy has slipped to beneath 4 p.c of voter help in polls that pit him towards Republican presidential candidate Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate. The marketing campaign lately managed to get Kennedy’s title on the poll in Texas and, as of Friday, the unbiased has entry to 174 electoral votes confirmed and a further 329 claimed, in keeping with The Hill/Resolution Desk’s tracker.

Kennedy’s platform consists of transforming social security web packages, sealing the southern border whereas increasing authorized immigration, eliminating fossil-fuel subsidies and taking an anti-interventionist stance on wars in Ukraine, Gaza and China.

Neither Rogan nor the Kennedy marketing campaign have responded to The Hollywood Reporter‘s request for remark.