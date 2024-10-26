Joe Rogan Experience podcast interviewed Donald Trump. Here’s what to know about the show.

Joe Rogan interviewed former President Donald Trump Friday, marking the primary time the favored The Joe Rogan Expertise podcast will function a former president on this system.

The interview, which came about in Austin, Texas, and was printed to Rogan’s social media channels on Friday night time, was practically three hours lengthy.

In keeping with the Related Press, Rogan requested Trump if he’s “fully dedicated” to bringing Robert F. Kennedy Jr., into his administration. In August, Kennedy halted his impartial presidential bid and endorsed Trump.

“Oh, I fully am,” Trump responded, in keeping with the AP. “However the one factor I wish to be a bit cautious about with him is the environmental. As a result of he does not like oil, I like oil and fuel.”

Trump stated he’ll inform Kennedy to “give attention to well being, do no matter you need,” the AP reported.

The interview comes as the previous president has stepped again from some appearances on main tv networks (together with CBS Information), whereas offering interviews to podcasters and YouTube channels just like the Logan Paul Podcast.

The Joe Rogan Expertise, the preferred podcast on Spotify, has constructed an viewers of greater than 14 million on the streaming service. Rogan’s freewheeling interviews have included everybody from scientists like Neil deGrasse Tyson to entertainers equivalent to Put up Malone. His viewers is 80% male however is cut up between Democrats, Republicans and independents, which might be a key alternative for the candidates as they marketing campaign throughout the previous couple of days forward of the Election Day on November 5, in keeping with Edison Analysis.

“With such a various and politically balanced viewers, Rogan’s present presents candidates a useful alternative to succeed in key voter teams, particularly independents and youthful voters,” Edison stated in a weblog publish earlier this month.

This is what to learn about Rogan, his podcast and his interview with Trump.

Who’s Joe Rogan?

Rogan, 57, bought his begin as a comic and actor, with an early function on the NBC sitcom “NewsRadio,” the place he performed Joe Garrelli, an electrician for the present’s fictional radio station.

He later hosted the sport present “Concern Issue” and appeared in TV exhibits — typically showing as himself — equivalent to “Silicon Valley” and “The Man Present.” Rogan additionally appeared in a number of comedy specials equivalent to 2007’s “Shiny Pleased Jihad.”

When did Joe Rogan Expertise begin recording?

Rogan began taping his podcast, The Joe Rogan Expertise, in 2009, with the present reaching 11 million listeners by 2015.

Rogan then signed an unique cope with Spotify in 2020, which he prolonged in 2024 for a reported $250 million over the lifetime of the contract.

When does Joe Rogan Expertise normally launch new episodes?

The Joe Rogan Expertise pre-records a number of days prematurely of releasing its podcast episodes, with interviews usually launched day by day at 1 p.m. Jap Time on Tuesday via Friday and sometimes Saturday.

What are Joe Rogan’s political beliefs?

Joe Rogan has stated he is not a conservative, even describing himself as a “a bleeding coronary heart liberal” on a 2022 episode of his present, in keeping with Selection.

“I am so distant from being a Republican. Simply because I consider within the Second Modification and simply because I help the army and simply ‘trigger I help police [doesn’t mean I’m a Republican],” he stated.

Rogan additionally added that he helps a robust social security web, noting that his household was on welfare when he was a baby.

His podcast has hosted folks with a variety of political beliefs, together with Senator Bernie Sanders — whom Rogan endorsed in 2020 through the Vermont impartial’s major marketing campaign — to conservative activist Christopher Rufo.

As for his views on Trump, Rogan has expressed ambivalence, calling him a “polarizing determine” and as soon as claiming he would by no means have him on his podcast, in keeping with Newsweek.

The place does Joe Rogan stay and file his podcast?

Rogan lives in Austin, Texas, the place he additionally tapes his podcast. He and his household stay in a virtually 11,000-square foot home within the Spanish Oaks neighborhood of Austin, in keeping with a neighborhood actual property firm.

The $17 million dwelling, which incorporates eight bedrooms, in addition to a house theater, gymnasium, sauna, wine cellar and pool, was designed by star architect and Studio MK27 founder Marcio Kogan.

Who’s Joe Rogan’s spouse, Jessica Ditzel?

Joe Rogan married Jessica Ditzel in 2009, and the couple have two daughters, Lola and Rosy, in addition to Ditzel’s daughter Kayja Rose from a earlier relationship, in keeping with Individuals journal. Ditzel, a former cocktail waitress, is a “completely satisfied individual,” Rogan stated in 2022.

“She’s completely satisfied to be round — that is the type of folks you might have in your life as pals, as coworkers, as lovers, as wives and husbands. While you discover these folks, your life is healthier,” he stated.

