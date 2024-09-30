In Week 4, Joe Mixon and the Houston Texans play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Mixon, in his final sport, posted this statline: 9 carries, 25 yards; 3 receptions, 25 yards. Watch Joe Mixon and the Texans vs. Jaguars on Fubo! Will Joe Mixon play this week? Mixon is on the harm record this week (questionable, ankle).

The Texans have one different working again on the harm record this week: Dameon Pierce (out/hamstring): 3 Rush Att; 16 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 0 Rec; 0 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs

Joe Mixon’s 2024 stats Mixon has racked up a team-high 184 yards on the bottom (92 ypg) on 39 makes an attempt. He’s scored one dashing landing.

Mixon makes an affect within the passing sport, catching six balls for 44 yards (22 ypg). Texans’ subsequent sport Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 29, 2024

September 29, 2024 TV channel: CBS

CBS Stay stream: Fubo (Regional restrictions could apply)

Fubo Stay stream: Paramount+ (Regional restrictions could apply) Watch Joe Mixon and the Texans vs. Jaguars on Fubo! Joe Mixon’s 2024 sport log Week 1 at Colts: 30 CAR, 159 YDS, 1 TD, 3 REC, 19 YDS

30 CAR, 159 YDS, 1 TD, 3 REC, 19 YDS Week 2 at Bears: 9 CAR, 25 YDS, 0 TD, 3 REC, 25 YDS Watch Joe Mixon and the Texans vs. Jaguars on Fubo!

Gannett could earn income from sports activities betting operators for viewers referrals to betting providers. Sports activities betting operators haven’t any affect over nor are any such revenues in any means depending on or linked to the newsrooms or information protection. Phrases apply, see operator web site for Phrases and Situations. When you or somebody you recognize has a playing drawback, assist is offered. Name the Nationwide Council on Drawback Playing 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Should be 21 or older to gamble. Sports activities betting and playing will not be authorized in all places. Remember to adjust to legal guidelines relevant the place you reside.

We sometimes suggest fascinating services. When you make a purchase order by clicking one of many hyperlinks, we could earn an affiliate charge. Texans Wire operates independently, although, and this doesn’t affect our protection.