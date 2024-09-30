In Week 4, Joe Mixon and the Houston Texans play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Mixon, in his final sport, posted this statline: 9 carries, 25 yards; 3 receptions, 25 yards.

Will Joe Mixon play this week?

  • Mixon is on the harm record this week (questionable, ankle).
  • The Texans have one different working again on the harm record this week:
    • Dameon Pierce (out/hamstring): 3 Rush Att; 16 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 0 Rec; 0 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs

Joe Mixon’s 2024 stats

  • Mixon has racked up a team-high 184 yards on the bottom (92 ypg) on 39 makes an attempt. He’s scored one dashing landing.
  • Mixon makes an affect within the passing sport, catching six balls for 44 yards (22 ypg).

Texans’ subsequent sport

  • Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: September 29, 2024
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Stay stream: Fubo (Regional restrictions could apply)
  • Stay stream: Paramount+ (Regional restrictions could apply)

Joe Mixon’s 2024 sport log

  • Week 1 at Colts: 30 CAR, 159 YDS, 1 TD, 3 REC, 19 YDS
  • Week 2 at Bears: 9 CAR, 25 YDS, 0 TD, 3 REC, 25 YDS

