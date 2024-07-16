Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant, the father of Kobe Bryant, dies at 69

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, the daddy of the late Basketball Corridor of Famer Kobe Bryant, has died, his alma mater introduced Tuesday.

Bryant, who spent eight seasons within the NBA with three completely different franchises, was 69. The Philadelphia Inquirer, citing La Salle coach Fran Dunphy, reported that Joe Bryant just lately had an enormous stroke.

“We’re saddened to announce the passing of La Salle basketball nice Joe Bryant,” the varsity stated in a information launch. “Joe performed for the Explorers from 1973-75 and was a member of our teaching workers from 1993-96. He was a beloved member of the Explorer household and will likely be dearly missed.”

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and 7 others died in a helicopter crash in January 2020 in Calabasas, California, because the group was making its technique to a basketball event.

Joe Bryant was the No. 14 choose by Golden State within the 1975 draft, and the Warriors wound up promoting his rights to Philadelphia earlier than the beginning of his rookie season. He performed 4 years for the 76ers, three for the San Diego Clippers and one for the Houston Rockets, averaging 8.7 factors in 606 video games.

From there, he launched into a global profession, with stops in France and Italy. The years in Italy formed Kobe Bryant; it was there that he began to really develop a love for basketball in addition to turning into fluent in Italian. The household moved again to the Philadelphia space across the time that Kobe Bryant was 13, he grew to become a highschool star and was drafted 4 years later.

Joe Bryant had quite a few teaching stints, together with for groups in Italy, Japan and Thailand, in addition to stints with the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks — that means he was teaching in the identical metropolis as his son was enjoying for quite a few years.

