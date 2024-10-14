Joe Flacco stats, highlights for Colts vs. Titans in Week 6

Joe Flacco had the controls for the Indianapolis Colts in NFL Week 6 in opposition to the Tennessee Titans as second-year participant Anthony Richardson continued to get well from an indirect harm suffered on the finish of a run in opposition to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Flacco completes 22-of-38 passes for 189 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception in a 20-17 victory. He began sizzling, marching the Colts down the sector for an opening-drive landing. He additionally produced the profitable drive within the 4th quarter.

Joe Flacco stats vs. Titans

On Third down: 5-of-10 for 70 yards, with 3 first downs and 1 landing

Within the crimson zone: 4-of-7 for 32 yards, 1 first down and 1 landing

Titans-Colts sport recap:Highlights because the Colts even their report at 3-3

Joe Flacco highlights vs. Titans

Flacco overthrows Alec Pierce with about 4 minutes left and a 3-point lead.

Flacco’s brief cross to Josh Downs on 4th down results in a discipline purpose on the primary play of the 4th quarter.

Flacco overthrows Michael Pittman Jr. on his second drive. Interception, Titans.

Flacco has a robust opening drive, going 4-of-7 for 58 yards with nice safety. He hits Josh Downs for a 22-yard landing one play after he hits Mo Alie-Cox on a Third-and-10 for 22 yards.

Joe Flacco stats

In 4 appearances

71-of-108 passing (65.7%) for 716 yards and seven touchdowns with 1 interception. He has been sacked six occasions.

Joe Flacco contract

The 39-year-old joined the Colts within the offseason one a 1-year contract that counts $5 million towards the wage cap, in response to Spotrac.

Anthony Richardson stats

By Week 6

39-of-77 (50.6%), 654 yards, 3 touchdowns, 6 interceptions; 4 sacks; 21 carries, 141 yards (6.7 per), 1 TD

Anthony Richardson contract

Anthony Richardson is within the second 12 months of a four-year rookie contract. He counts $7.725 million towards the Colts wage cap this season. The 4-year contract totals virtually $34 million.