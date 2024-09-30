Joe Flacco relieves injured Anthony Richardson and helps Colts hold off Steelers 27-24 | News, Sports, Jobs

<!– SHOW ARTICLE

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When the Indianapolis Colts wanted Joe Flacco to alleviate the injured Anthony Richardson, the 17-year veteran stored it easy.

The 39-year-old Flacco threw two landing passes, and the Colts acquired the cease they wanted within the closing minute to protect a 27-24 victory over the beforehand unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

“You simply see the man and hit him. That’s all you do,” Flacco mentioned after going 16 of 26 for 168 yards. “Some guys like to consider each little factor and that’s how they play finest. However I believe my character lends itself to this type of state of affairs. Simply don’t overthink it.”

The one-time Tremendous Bowl MVP and a longtime Steelers nemesis throughout his 11 seasons with Baltimore proved he may nonetheless play at a excessive degree final season when he helped the Cleveland Browns attain the playoffs. Indy signed Flacco as a free agent to again up the injury-prone Richardson.

Richardson left twice in a span of 4 performs, initially taking an enormous hit on his proper hip and later after a tough hit to the top, each on designed runs. He went straight to the locker room the second time and was dominated out by the point he returned to the sideline.

Coach Shane Steichen had no speedy replace on Richardson or working again Jonathan Taylor, who damage an ankle within the closing minutes.

Flacco continued to construct on the momentum from Richardson’s quick begin and the Colts (2-2) received their second straight total and second in a row in opposition to the Steelers (3-1), who fought again from a 17-0 first-half deficit.

Flacco connected with Michael Pittman Jr. six instances for 113 yards. He related with Josh Downs for a 2-yard scoring move and Drew Ogletree on a 15-yard TD strike to maintain Indy forward. Taylor ran 21 instances for 88 yards and scored on Indy’s first sequence.

“He’s been on the market, a veteran presence,” Colts coach Shane Steichen mentioned of Flacco. “Clearly, he’s performed numerous soccer, went in there and operated fairly darn good.”

The Steelers’ top-ranked protection allowed a season excessive in factors as Pittsburgh’s six-game regular-season profitable streak ended.

Justin Fields performed properly once more, working for 2 second-half scores and discovering Pat Freiermuth for an 8-yard TD move on third-and-goal to get inside 27-24 with 3:40 to play. However Pittsburgh couldn’t get well from a botched snap that resulted in a 12-yard loss on its closing possession.

Fields was 22 of 34 for 312 yards and ran 10 instances for 55 yards however was however was sacked 4 instances and misplaced a fumble — certainly one of two Pittsburgh turnovers. George Pickens completed with seven receptions for 113 yards and in addition misplaced a fumble.

Fields took the blame for the snap that ruined the ultimate drive.

“After I kick my leg up, I’ve to be prepared for the ball. It’s on me,” he mentioned.

Richardson began quick, finishing a 32-yard move on the primary play. Taylor’s TD run made it 7-0 with 12:01 left within the first quarter. However for the fourth time in his eight profession begins, Richardson failed to complete a sport.

Flacco threw a 4-yard TD move to Josh Downs on his fourth play after which helped arrange a 33-yard subject objective to provide the Colts a 17-3 halftime lead.

When the Colts wanted Flacco to make performs late, he largely succeeded.

After Fields scored on a 5-yard run late within the third quarter to chop the deficit to 17-10, Flacco discovered Ogletree. After Fields once more scored, this time on a 2-yard run, to get the Steelers inside 24-17 with 11:23 left, Flacco led the Colts on a 10-play, 54-yard drive that took practically 5 1/2 minutes and resulted in a 33-yard subject objective for 27-17 cushion.

Fields answered with TD move to Freiermuth and when Flacco couldn’t get the primary down he wanted to shut it out, Indy’s protection acquired a cease.

“You’re by no means going to get the (observe) reps,” Flacco mentioned. “You’re simply going by the emotional curler coaster on the sideline, and because the backup quarterback you at all times attempt to keep prepared and keep clam.”

Harm report

Steelers: RG James Daniels, RB Cordarrelle Patterson and LB Nick Herbig all suffered ankle accidents. Patterson was carted to the locker room.

Colts: Performed with out three starters — CB Kenny Moore II (hip), DE Kwity Paye (quadriceps) and C Ryan Kely (neck).

Star energy

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, a two-time Tremendous Bowl champion who attended highschool in northwestern Ohio, watched his ex-rival Flacco at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark additionally attended.

Up subsequent

Steelers: Host Dallas subsequent Sunday evening.

Colts: At Jacksonville subsequent Sunday.