Joe Burrow’s barber details his new blonde look

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) – Like the whole lot round Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, his new blonde haircut was the speak of the web when he arrived for coaching camp on Tuesday.

Photographs of Burrow’s new look have been shortly shared throughout the web and social media. The person behind Burrow’s new look, Darnell Bonner of Nell’s Barbershop in Florence, mentioned his most well-known buyer dropped the concept throughout a earlier trim.

“He sprung it up on me in the future,” Bonner mentioned. “I used to be like pay attention, in the event you’re prepared, we’ll do it, I’m down.”

Bonner believes his clients see their hair as an extension of themselves.

“Hair is certainly an extension of who you’re,” Bonner mentioned. “Form of like a portrayal of what you need your picture to be. With him, he’s proven you don’t know what’s coming subsequent.”

Whereas Burrow doesn’t comply with developments, he has began them.

“We’re going to be flooded with the Burrow bleached buzz minimize,” Bonner mentioned. “It’s now not simply the bleached buzz, it’s going to be the Burrow bleached buzz. I anticipate a giant wave of that so we’re going to have to regulate our books a bit to tackle that overflow. I’m positive it’s coming.”

Bonner mentioned anybody who’s considering of getting the Burrow look has to know how one can put on it.

“You bought to rock it,” Bonner mentioned. “You bought to confidently rock it no matter you do. In at the moment’s period, all people is doing one thing new. All people is doing one thing so particular person, so personalised. So simply rock it. Personal it.

Bonner started reducing hair when he was younger and out of what he calls necessity.

“I had a white stepdad,” Bonner mentioned. “He stored giving me the white man’s minimize and all of my black pals would make enjoyable of me, so I needed to be taught to chop my very own hair. Subsequent factor you understand I fell in love with it. All my pals have been asking, ‘Hey, can you narrow me up earlier than faculty? Can you narrow me up earlier than we exit?’”

Anybody wanting a Burrow Bleached Buzzcut can schedule an appointment at Nell’s Barbershop, though it could be a problem to get on the record.

