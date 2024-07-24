Joe Burrow reports to training camp with new look, sending fans into a frenzy

Guess who’s again?Joe Burrow is kicking off coaching camp by as soon as once more sending followers right into a frenzy together with his newest hairdo.It’s been the supply of a lot hypothesis on social media over the previous few days.The Bengals confirmed the brand new haircut with a put up to “X” captioned “guess who’s again 🎶”The put up was rapidly met with 1000’s of likes and tons of of feedback.“Hello, my title is?” one person commented.“Slim shady?” one other stated.The brand new look could possibly be inferred as an homage to his bleached hairdo he sported again in highschool when he performed for the Athens Bulldogs.Burrow is not the one Bengal with a brand new buzz minimize. Ja’Marr Chase additionally reported to coaching camp with a brand new look.It isn’t the primary time this quarterback’s hair has triggered a frenzy.Simply this previous Might, the coiffure of the Bengals franchise quarterback was trending on social media. However not for a similar causes as they have been final yr.The social frenzy started when soccer aggregation social media website, @_MLFootball, tweeted out an image of No. 9 with lengthy, curly hair. Social media customers instantly started evaluating the picture to that of Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker within the early-2000s “Star Wars” movies because it started trending on X, the platform previously generally known as Twitter.Some customers have been fast to decipher that the picture going round was most likely photoshopped, however that did not cease the web from having a enjoyable time.

Guess who’s again?

Joe Burrow is kicking off coaching camp by as soon as once more sending followers right into a frenzy together with his newest hairdo.

It’s been the supply of a lot hypothesis on social media over the previous few days.

The Bengals confirmed the brand new haircut with a put up to “X” captioned “guess who’s again 🎶”

This content material is imported from Twitter.

You might be able to discover the identical content material in one other format, otherwise you might be able to discover extra data, at their website online.

The put up was rapidly met with 1000’s of likes and tons of of feedback.

“Hello, my title is?” one person commented.

“Slim shady?” one other stated.

The brand new look could possibly be inferred as an homage to his bleached hairdo he sported again in highschool when he performed for the Athens Bulldogs.

Burrow is not the one Bengal with a brand new buzz minimize. Ja’Marr Chase additionally reported to coaching camp with a brand new look.

This content material is imported from Twitter.

You might be able to discover the identical content material in one other format, otherwise you might be able to discover extra data, at their website online.

It isn’t the primary time this quarterback’s hair has triggered a frenzy.

Simply this previous Might, the coiffure of the Bengals franchise quarterback was trending on social media. However not for a similar causes as they have been final yr.

The social frenzy started when soccer aggregation social media website, @_MLFootball, tweeted out an image of No. 9 with lengthy, curly hair.

Social media customers instantly started evaluating the picture to that of Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker within the early-2000s “Star Wars” movies because it started trending on X, the platform previously generally known as Twitter.

Some customers have been fast to decipher that the picture going round was most likely photoshopped, however that did not cease the web from having a enjoyable time.