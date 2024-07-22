Joe Biden too old to be US president? Not for Malaysians | Politics News

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – It’s members of america Congress sooner or later, a Hollywood star or rich donors one other, all carrying the identical message to President Joe Biden — that they need the 81-year-old to step except for the 2024 presidential race.

Surveys present that many American voters are involved concerning the superior years and efficiency of Biden. Up towards him is 78-year-old Donald Trump, barely youthful, who survived an assassination try final week.

However age is not any difficulty for Southeast Asia’s Malaysia which has seen its prime politicians rise to energy with fashionable help regardless of their very superior years.

The clearest examples are Mahathir Mohamad, who grew to become the nation’s seventh prime minister at 92 years of age in 2018, and the incumbent, Anwar Ibrahim – Malaysia’s tenth premier, who took workplace in his mid-70s in 2022.

Malaysian voters who spoke to Al Jazeera mentioned the insurance policies of Mahathir and Anwar mattered greater than their age when the nation went to the polls.

“I did contemplate their age, Mahathir specifically, given he was already in his 90s by that time,” a 35-year-old enterprise government – who glided by the identify Layla Subra – instructed Al Jazeera.

“However of their case, each seemed that they’re fairly sharp and centered regardless of their age. So it didn’t strongly affect my voting choices,” Subra mentioned.

Mahathir – who had already served as Malaysia’s prime minister for a complete of twenty-two years from 1981 to 2003 – earned a spot within the Guinness World Information because the oldest serving prime minister when he was re-elected in 2018 aged 92 years and 141 days.

Although the official retirement age is 60 in Malaysia – a rustic of 34 million individuals the place the median age is simply greater than 30 – advancing years are hardly ever seen as an element for voters who’ve lengthy grown used to the thought of elder lawmakers.

In China too, age shouldn’t be seen as an obstacle in politics.

Xi Jinping, who’s now 71, secured his third five-year time period as president final 12 months, whereas the nation’s then paramount chief Deng Xiaoping was 87 years previous when he undertook his famed “southern tour” in 1992 geared toward financial reform following stagnation within the aftermath of the navy crackdown on the Tiananmen protests in 1989.

Seen as his final, large-scale political initiative, Deng’s tour of key southern financial zones affirmed China’s dedication to free market liberalisation and opening of the Chinese language financial system to commerce.

By no means too previous for Malaysian politics

It’s not unusual to see politicians contest elections to defend seats they’ve held for many years within the nation’s parliamentary system.

Malaysia’s at present oldest member of parliament is Fong Kui Lun, 77, of the Democratic Motion Occasion (DAP), who has held his seat since 1999.

Whereas some voters instructed Al Jazeera they wish to see youthful individuals in election lineups, they had been extra involved with the insurance policies of the day than with a candidate’s age.

“My precedence can be for whoever has a greater plan, not essentially age,” mentioned workplace supervisor Shaun Ho, 40.

“An older chief with a greater plan would nonetheless be preferable to a youthful chief who nonetheless follows the established order,” Shaun mentioned.

Within the run-up to the 2018 election, Mahathir campaigned on a powerful message of anticorruption towards his former protege Najib Razak, who was later convicted for his position within the 1MDB monetary scandal. Najib, the nation’s sixth prime minister, was handed a 12-year jail time period, although his sentence was halved early this 12 months by the nation’s pardons board.

Malaysians don’t straight select their heads of presidency, as a substitute, they vote for candidates of their areas of residence, historically alongside occasion traces.

“Who the member of parliament is usually doesn’t matter, as a result of we mainly are voting for the occasion we wish in energy for his or her insurance policies,” businessman Nicholas Chin, 40, mentioned.

“We’re all consigned to vote strategically. That’s to say, I’ll vote for the candidate I feel will do the least hurt,” Chin mentioned.

Malaysia has had 10 prime ministers since its independence from British colonial rule in 1957, with its first 4 elected leaders aged of their late 40s to mid-50s.

However prime ministers have all shared comparable traits. They’ve all been male, Muslim by religion, and have at one level been or had been a part of the United Malays Nationwide Organisation (UMNO), as soon as the nation’s largest political occasion.

Well being, not age, is the issue

Even of their superior years, Mahathir, 99, and Anwar, 76, have in current instances appeared to have largely maintained their respective bodily and psychological well being.

A medical physician when he entered politics within the late Nineteen Fifties, Mahathir instructed the AFP information company in 2020 that he saved match utilizing each a treadmill and an train bicycle, with a disciplined weight-reduction plan in tow.

In February final 12 months, Anwar mentioned in a put up on social media that he had gone for a medical checkup and the medical doctors had given him a clear invoice of well being.

That was regardless of a critical spinal harm and spending almost a decade in jail after being jailed twice on prices of sodomy that had been broadly seen as politically motivated. His first conviction was overturned, and he acquired a pardon for the second.

In 2022, Mahathir suffered his worst political defeat on the nationwide polls, which adopted after he resigned as premier two years earlier and later shaped a brand new occasion that centered on ethnic Malay voters.

Although dealing with a collection of current well being issues and turning 99 earlier this month, Mahathir continues to pen public ideas on politics. At present in hospital once more for medical remedy, he couldn’t be reached for remark by Al Jazeera.

Bridget Welsh, a political analyst on the College of Nottingham Malaysia, mentioned whereas a candidate’s age does matter for some voters, what issues extra is a candidate’s competency and background.

“For the case of Mahathir, his well being didn’t appear to be a difficulty however what emerged later was the attitude of concepts,” Welsh mentioned.

“Age solely tells a part of the story … For the case of Joe Biden, it’s his well being,” she mentioned.

Requires Biden to step except for the presidential race have elevated inside his Democratic Occasion as he examined optimistic for COVID-19 final week on prime of his quite a few public gaffes through the years.

In a single current occasion, Biden referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Russian President Vladimir Putin and has struggled to search out the best phrases at different public appearances.

Following his disastrous televised public debate towards Trump that left Democrats in a panic, extra voices are questioning aloud if Biden ought to proceed within the race, whereas Trump has been known as out over his diatribes towards minorities and migrants.

“I feel the distinction with our elections and the US one is that Biden and Trump are each bodily and mentally unfit,” mentioned 37-year-old Malaysian author and actor Elza Irdalynna.

Within the US’s deeply polarised local weather, political personalities matter greater than insurance policies for the “common American” voter, Elza mentioned.

“That’s why they want a preferred figurehead to guide the race as a result of that’s what’s seen,” she mentioned.

“Regardless that they’ve higher, youthful candidates deserving of these seats,” she added.