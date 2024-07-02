Jody Williams Elected Chair of Country Music Hall Of Fame and Museum’s Board

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Veteran music publishing govt Jody Williams has been elected as the brand new chair of the Nation Music Corridor of Fame and Museum’s (CMHOFM) Board of Officers and Trustees. He’ll serve a one-year time period.

Williams, the founding father of Jody Williams Songs (JWS), brings practically twenty years of service on the museum’s board, having served as a trustee since 2011 and because the chair of the board’s growth committee for the previous decade. His position has been pivotal in driving profitable fundraising initiatives that help the museum’s instructional mission.

“Jody is woven into the material of nation music’s inventive neighborhood in a real and significant means,” mentioned Kyle Younger, CEO of the Nation Music Corridor of Fame and Museum, by way of an announcement. “He isn’t solely a revered govt and passionate supporter of our museum and its mission, however he’s additionally resolute in furthering nation music’s vitality as a cultural artwork kind. We stay up for his steering and insights as we proceed our work preserving this historical past and educating audiences on its significance.”

Mary Ann McCready, co-founder of Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, completes her three-year tenure because the museum’s board chair. She’s going to proceed her service as an elected trustee for one more three years. As chair, McCready performed a vital position in increasing the museum’s instructional and fundraising efforts, notably via the All for the Corridor live shows led by Keith City and Blake Shelton. She has been a board member since 2006 and can stay lively because the board’s funding committee chair.

“We’re grateful for Mary Ann’s devoted service as chair,” mentioned Younger. “Throughout her tenure, she helped information the museum’s pandemic restoration, attaining report visitation in 2022 and 2023 whereas persevering with to increase our assortment holdings, instructional packages, and All for the Corridor fundraising initiatives. We’re grateful for her continued service to our board as a trustee and her visionary skills as a inventive, enterprise, and neighborhood chief.”

The museum additionally introduced the election of recent officers to its board, together with Sara Finley, Becky Gardenhire, Clint Higham, and Cindy Mabe. Mark Bloom, David Conrad, Invoice Denny, and David Ross had been additionally reelected as trustees.

Williams, a Nashville native with over 40 years within the metropolis’s music scene, started his profession in 1976 within the mailroom at BMI. He held key roles at varied unbiased and main music publishing corporations, akin to Charlie Daniels Hat Band Music, Display Gems Music, Chappell Music, and Tree. Williams rejoined BMI in 1986 as a author consultant and have become President of MCA Music Publishing Nashville in 1995.

Most just lately, Williams launched JWS in 2020, partnering with Warner Chappell Music Nashville. JWS represents a various roster of writers, together with Vince Gill, Ashley McBryde, and lots of others. Williams can also be an alumnus of Management Nashville and Management Music, reflecting his deep-rooted dedication to the neighborhood and the business.