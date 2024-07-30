Joan Vassos Stars After Gerry Turner Exit

The Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos prepares her household for her upcoming journey within the new sequence’ first-ever promo.

The ABC unscripted present launches Sept. 18 and stars the 61-year-old college administrator from Rockland, Maryland, who was a standout on Gerry Turner‘s season of The Golden Bachelor earlier than strolling away early within the course of. The brand new Golden Bachelorette spot exhibits Vassos spending time together with her family members earlier than she units out to seek out romance once more.

After Vassos’ daughter Ally asks how she feels about kissing one other man on tv, the Golden Bachelorette responds, “Oh, jeez. I’m gonna should get used to that since you don’t wish to be with anyone that you simply don’t wish to kiss, so it’s important to strive it out. I’m gonna in all probability kiss a good quantity of fellows on digital camera. I’m sorry, guys!”

Later, Vassos explains what she needs in a super companion. “I’m very choosy a couple of man being a gentleman,” she says. “Any person with a giant coronary heart, anyone who’s beneficiant, and in addition anyone who’s humble.”

Vassos, whose husband John died in 2021 from pancreatic most cancers after 32 years of marriage, is a mom of 4 and grandmother of two. Household is clearly essential to Vassos, who selected to exit Turner’s season throughout the third episode when her daughter confronted a well being setback following a current being pregnant.

Within the new promo, Vassos addressed her objectives in gentle of John’s passing. “I’m not right here to interchange Dad,” she shares. “I simply need our household to be complete once more.”

ABC introduced Vassos in Could as the primary star of The Golden Bachelorette. She is about to fulfill an array of senior males after Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor marked a scores boon for the long-running actuality TV franchise.

Throughout a earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter, govt producer Jason Ehrlich defined that, regardless of the success of The Golden Bachelor, the method for the female-fronted model will really feel “virtually like doing it for the primary time yet again.”