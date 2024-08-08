Jinger Duggar Reveals the Most Traumatizing Part of Filming TLC Show

Jinger Duggar confronted surprising highs and lows of rising up on tv, together with a very traumatizing encounter at a dude ranch.

“We have been in Reality or Penalties, New Mexico. This dude ranch was mainly two and half hours away from any time and even the closest city had, like, nothing,” Duggar, 30, informed husband Jeremy Vuolo in a Wednesday, August 7, YouTube video. “We drove and drove and drove and it felt like we have been by no means going to get there. … It’s an out-in-the-middle-of-nowhere dude ranch.”

Jinger and lots of of her siblings — she is one in every of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children — have been enthralled by the prospect of using horses.

“We present up at this dude ranch and we’re like, ‘That is the perfect! We get to experience horses for nonetheless many days we have been there,’” Jinger mentioned. “On one of many days they have been taking us out on a path experience and I received on a horse and so they have been like, ‘This horse is tremendous chill, it’s form of gradual.’ However, they failed to inform me one factor.”

In keeping with Jinger, the ranchers uncared for to say that the horse hated water.

“We got here as much as this physique of water [that] was like a large creek, however the horse stood there for a second after which it jumped over the creek with me on its again after which it began bucking,” she mentioned. “I used to be holding onto the horn and it shook me up fairly a bit, in order that they took me off.”

The path experience was a part of the footage for the 19 Children and Counting pilot, which was initially referred to as 16 Children and Counting primarily based on the variety of Jim Bob and Michelle’s children on the time. In keeping with Jinger, the scary equine encounter didn’t make it into the episode however did jumpstart a larger concern in her.

“Possibly [they didn’t use the footage] as a result of I used to be, like, traumatized [and] they have been making an attempt to be good,” she speculated. “Often, that’s good TV.”

Jinger and her household starred on TLC’s 19 Children between 2008 and 2015 earlier than the present was canceled amid her older brother Josh Duggar’s molestation scandal. Josh, 36, admitted to forcibly touching a number of minor women, together with a few of his sisters. Years later, TLC greenlit a Counting On spinoff about how the household was shifting on from the scandal. Counting On was canceled by the community in 2021 after Josh’s youngster pornography trial. He was convicted on two counts of receiving and possessing the specific photos, receiving a sentence of 12 years in jail.

Since Counting On ended, Jinger and Vuolo, 36, have been centered on elevating their two daughters — Felicity, 6, and Evangeline, 3 — out of the limelight.

“We talked about it for some time even earlier than we had children and whether or not or not we needed them within the public eye,” Jinger completely informed Us Weekly in January 2023. “And we determined simply to maintain them out of the general public eye and allow them to select what they wish to do. In order that’s simply been our determination. We are going to generally publish footage of the again of their heads or little movies and you’ll hear their little voices or no matter. However not exhibiting their faces has been one thing that we’re planning on sticking to.”