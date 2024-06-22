Jinger Duggar Gives Jeremy Vuolo ‘Belated Father’s Day’ Shout-Out

Father’s Day could be over, however Jinger Duggar continues to be feeling grateful for husband Jeremy Vuolo’s parenting abilities.

“Completely happy belated Father’s Day @Jeremy_vuolo! Our women are so blessed to have you ever as their daddy,” Jinger, 30, wrote by way of her Instagram Story on Thursday, June 20 alongside a photograph of herself, Vuolo, 36, and their daughters Felicity, 5, and Evangeline, 3. “You’re so selfless, enjoyable, and sort. We love you greater than phrases may ever describe 🖤.”

The 19 Youngsters and Counting alum additionally shared a video of Vuolo enjoying soccer at The Recreation of Legends soccer match in Ontario, California on Sunday, June 16.

“We acquired to look at @jeremy_vuolo play in @thegameoflegends.co by @culturebymoalifc on Father’s Day. What a sport! 🔥,” she captioned the clip.

Associated: Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s Relationship Timeline

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo‘s love story could have been a whirlwind — however their connection is undeniably robust. The couple had been launched via Jinger’s sister Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, who met the previous soccer star in Texas earlier than he visited the Duggar household in Arkansas. Jinger mirrored on the early days […]

Duggar and Vuolo tied the knot in 2016. Their wedding ceremony, which marked their first time sharing a kiss, was documented on season 3 of 19 Youngsters and Counting. The TLC sequence centered on Duggar and her 18 siblings as they had been raised with the fundamentalist Christian teachings of the Institute in Primary Life Ideas (IBLP). Jinger’s dad and mom, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, additionally starred on the present.

Jinger has since reexamined the values she was raised with, together with IBLP founder Invoice Gothard’s instructing that households ought to have as many kids as doable.

“I simply was actually afraid of the considered having as many [kids] as doable, however that was my future. That was gonna be it. I used to be gonna get married and have lots of youngsters,” she mentioned throughout an look on the “Unplanned” podcast earlier this month. “Even on the present, in the event you watch these exhibits, I’m positive I in all probability mentioned a number of occasions, ‘I’m simply gonna have as many youngsters as doable.’ I simply say it time and again. However I used to be afraid. I used to be so afraid.”

Associated: The Duggars: A Complete Information to the Well-known Household

In terms of the Duggars, the extra members, the merrier — which is why some followers have a tough time conserving monitor of the well-known household. After tying the knot in July 1984, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar (née Ruark) welcomed a complete of 19 kids, together with two units of twins, and the […]

Jinger added that she felt a “large weight” raise from her shoulders when she realized she had management over the scale of her household.

“I feel it may be a sweeter scenario the place they’re coming in if you’re like, ‘Oh, we’d like to have a child now, let’s have a child,’” she mentioned. “As a substitute of the burden of child after child.”

Jinger penned a e book about her upbringing titled Changing into Free Certainly: Disentangling Religion From Worry, which was launched in January 2023.

She mentioned on “Unplanned” that it was “laborious” to inform her household concerning the memoir, though she had a “clear conscience” as a result of the e book targeted totally on her expertise with IBLP fairly than on household drama.

“I selected to put in writing my e book from the angle of the theology being the driving pressure, as a result of I believed, ‘If my mother reads this, if my dad reads this, if my siblings learn this, how are they gonna take it?’” she defined. “You might be offended that I say Invoice Gothard is a false trainer, however I don’t need you to be offended over a petty factor that I’d’ve mentioned about you. So, I selected to maintain it targeted on the problems of the instructing that I used to be raised in [and] to maintain it extra broad the place if anyone reads this popping out of a dangerous instructing, they are often introduced out of their instructing too.”

Thank You! You might have efficiently subscribed.

Associated: Each Time a Duggar Little one Broke Their Household Guidelines

Forging their very own paths! Jinger Duggar and several other of her siblings have seemingly strayed from their conservative dad and mom’ guidelines via the years — and have shocked some followers within the course of. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar raised their 19 youngsters in a religious Baptist dwelling, which got here with some strict pointers. Daughters had been taught to […]

Jinger added that though her relationship along with her dad and mom is “not excellent,” she loves them and is “grateful” for them.

After Jinger and Vuolo’s time on 19 Youngsters and Counting — the present got here to an finish in 2015 after information broke that Jinger’s brother Josh Duggar molested a number of women, a few of whom had been his sisters, when he was a youngster — they appeared within the spinoff sequence Counting On from 2015 to 2020.

TLC formally lower ties with the Duggar household in 2021 after Josh, 36, was arrested for receiving and possessing little one pornography. He’s presently serving a 12.5 yr jail sentence following his Might 2022 sentencing.