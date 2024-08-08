Jin of BTS Named Gucci Global Brand Ambassador

BTS‘ eldest member Jin, recognized to followers by his nickname Worldwide Good-looking, resides as much as that moniker together with his newest gig: Gucci model ambassador.

The posh style home introduced that it might be including the 31-year-old Okay-pop star to its ambassador ranks on Wednesday. Different Gucci ambassadors embody NewJean’s Hanni, Miley Cyrus, Squid Video games star Lee Jung Jae and Korean rapper Jay Park.

Jin from BTS has been named a world model ambassador for Gucci. Courtesy of Gucci

Jin is predicted to signify Gucci throughout a wide range of initiatives and occasions. “Gucci is an iconic model with a long-standing heritage and modernity,” Jin mentioned in a launch. “It’s significant and thrilling to be part of such a home.”

The singer expressed admiration for Gucci’s artistic director Sabato De Sarno, in accordance with a launch from the model, who in flip famous his pleasure about Jin taking up the function. “His heat and type character is actually magnetic, and his fashion is solely distinctive,” De Sarno mentioned in a launch. “He’s a beneficiant and extraordinary artist who is ready to transfer folks together with his music, which makes us much more honored to share this journey with him.”

Because the eldest within the seven-piece Okay-pop supergroup, Jin was the primary group member to return to the general public eye final month following the completion of his 18-month obligatory army service. The opposite six members are presently serving.

After he was discharged, Jin took half in a couple of choose occasions, together with one the place 1,000 followers, chosen by a raffle, bought the prospect to hug the singer. Huge Hit Music, the group’s label, made an announcement on their fan platform Weverse, partly saying: “This occasion was ready with a view to fulfill Jin’s want to spend significant time with ARMY in particular person on BTS’ debut day.”

The singer additionally participated within the 2024 Paris Olympics Torch Relay as a torchbearer from South Korea, his first main occasion since his discharge. Followers of the group, dubbed ARMY, had been seen lining as much as catch a glimpse of Jin holding the torch.

In October 2022, Jin and his fellow group members — RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — carried out an enormous free live performance, titled “But to Come,” in Busan, South Korea. The live performance, which was in assist of the Korean metropolis’s bid for the 2030 World Expo, introduced legions of ARMY from all over the world.

Days after the efficiency, Huge Hit Music, which is a subsidiary of Hybe Corp., introduced that every one seven members could be shifting ahead with plans to fulfill their army service, saying it was “the right time” and that the group’s members had been honored to serve.

BTS is predicted to reunite as a full group in 2025 when all seven members have been discharged.