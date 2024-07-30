Jimmy Kimmel, John Mulaney Not Hosting Oscars at ABC

The 97th Academy Awards have but to land a bunch, although it’s not for lack of attempting.

ABC is claimed to have made provides to each Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney, each of whom handed on the chance, as first reported by Puck Information. Luckily for the Academy and its host community, there’s nonetheless loads of time, with the Oscars not slated to air till Sunday, March 2.

The primary outreach had gone to Kimmel, its late-night host, who’s already emceed the Academy Awards 4 instances, together with the final two years. (Satirically, his assertion upon accepting the provide in 2023 learn: “I at all times dreamed of internet hosting the Oscars precisely 4 instances.”) Nonetheless, he was the apparent selection, largely as a result of his final foray was extensively praised and since he’s already a part of the Disney household. However Kimmel finally mentioned no, as he reportedly did internet hosting this 12 months’s Emmy awards, which may also be carried on ABC.

The choice might come as a shock to those that know Kimmel to finally say sure to most main gigs within the title of being a superb associate. In spite of everything, he’s hosted the Emmys for ABC thrice, he makes an annual look as roast grasp on the Disney upfront and he retains re-upping his late night time contract regardless of hemming and hawing about being performed. However he’s additionally been vocal lately about his want to have extra stability in his life, which performed into his determination to take the summers off at Jimmy Kimmel Reside.

Mulaney, arguably a sexier if riskier wager, got here subsequent. His title has been bandied about as a possible host ever since he gained over the Oscar crowd on the Governors Awards earlier this 12 months. Actually, many noticed that non-televised gig as an audition of kinds, throughout which Mulaney clearly handed. (Vulture went as far as to publish a chunk titled, Let John Mulaney Host Every little thing.) The 12 months prior, Mulaney had been requested by The Hollywood Reporter if he would ever contemplate internet hosting the Oscars. “Certain, why not?” he replied. “It will be actually enjoyable. It’s internet hosting the Academy Awards. Johnny Carson did that.”

And whereas the comedian addressed the presumably extra lately, telling THR in June that he “wouldn’t essentially say no”; in the long run, he determined to go for this 12 months. (Don’t hassle asking concerning the 12 months after since he insists he doesn’t plan extra three months prematurely.) Although internet hosting the Oscars is a prestigious alternative and nonetheless a significant platform, it’s additionally an enormous, months-long and sometimes thankless endeavor. Plus, Mulaney would have had to surrender different alternatives, together with one other doubtless (and vastly profitable) standup tour. So, it’s again to the drafting board for ABC and the Academy, which hasn’t needed to run an in depth seek for an Oscars host in years. ABC declined to remark for this story, and the Academy didn’t instantly reply.