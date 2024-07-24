Jimmy Carter’s doctor says he is still alive following social media hoax

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) – Following a false social media hoax claiming former president Jimmy Carter handed away, his physician confirmed the rumors had been false.

This morning, a false assertion claiming that former President Jimmy Carter had handed was circulated on social media. The posts included a fabricated doc that seemed to be an official assertion.

Quickly after, our dad or mum firm, Grey Tv, confirmed with The Carter Middle that studies of his dying had been a hoax.

WALB’s Lenah Allen independently confirmed this throughout an interview with Jimmy Carter’s physician, Dr. Michael Raines.

Dr. Raines assures us that Carter remains to be alive.

Nicely, I can affirm that the studies on the market will not be true. President Carter has not had any important well being points within the final three or 4 weeks. Or for the reason that final time I noticed him, and I’m on the way in which there right now to reevaluate him and make my standard go to with him. He’s doing in addition to will be anticipated being in hospice, however he has not handed away.

Dr. Raines says the Carter Middle does plan to launch a press release in regards to the social media hoax in a while Tuesday.

