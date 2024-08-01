Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday to be celebrated with musical gala at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter shall be honored subsequent month, forward of his a centesimal birthday, with a musical gala on the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, The Carter Heart introduced Thursday.

The Sept. 17 occasion — “Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Tune” — will characteristic musicians from a spread of genres and celeb friends. Carter’s birthday is Oct. 1.

Artists embody Chuck Leavell, D-Good, Drive-By Truckers, Eric Church, GROUPLOVE, Maren Morris and The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Refrain. Notable friends embody former Atlanta Braves star Dale Murphy, Atlanta rap artist Killer Mike and actor Sean Penn. Different friends shall be introduced earlier than the occasion, organizers mentioned.

The thirty ninth president, who served from 1977 to 1981, stays at his house in Plains, Georgia, the place he has been receiving hospice care since February 2023. He was final seen publicly at funeral companies for former first woman Rosalynn Carter, who died in November. However these near him say he stays in good spirits, generally receiving guests, repeatedly watching Braves video games on tv and nonetheless having fun with music.

“Whether or not it was on his file gamers, on the marketing campaign path, or on the White Home garden, music has been and continues to be a supply of pleasure, consolation and inspiration for my grandfather,” Jason Carter mentioned in a press release.

Jason Carter chairs the governing board on the Carter Heart, the human rights group that Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter launched in 1982, not lengthy after leaving the White Home.

This system on the Fox is predicted to have a good time the Carters’ work advocating for human rights, public well being and democracy world wide.

Tickets will price $100 and can go on sale via the Fox Theatre field workplace at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5. Proceeds will profit The Carter Heart.

Individually, The Carter Heart is soliciting messages for the previous president from the general public that shall be customary right into a digital mosaic, just like what the middle did for his 99th birthday celebration.

On the net: CarterCenter.org/JimmyCarter100