Jimmy Carter votes in Georgia, fulfilling wish to live long enough to cast ballot for Kamala Harris

Former President Jimmy Carter solid his poll within the presidential race in Georgia on Wednesday, the second day of early voting in his residence state.

He voted by mail, the Carter Heart stated, fulfilling his want to reside lengthy sufficient to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris. Carter turned 100 earlier this month, turning into the primary former president in U.S. historical past to take action.

He has been in hospice care at his residence in Plains, Georgia, since February 2023. Carter misplaced his spouse, Rosalynn Carter, in November, after 77 years of marriage. The previous president attended his late spouse’s memorial service in a wheelchair.

Carter had informed a member of the family that he was “solely attempting to make it to vote for Kamala Harris,” in line with his grandson, Jason Carter, who recounted the remark to the Atlanta Journal-Structure in August.

The previous president has lived remarkably lengthy in residence hospice care, the place the common size of time for sufferers is 63 days, in line with the Nationwide Institutes of Well being. Carter has been in hospice for greater than 19 months.

