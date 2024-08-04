Jimmy Carter says he’s ‘only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris’

Former President Jimmy Carter, the oldest residing president, is hoping to vote for Kamala Harris throughout the November elections, his grandson stated.

“I am solely attempting to make it to vote for Kamala Harris,” the 99-year-old former president stated, in line with his grandson, Jason Carter, who relayed a dialog Carter had along with his son Chip earlier this week to the Atlanta Journal-Structure.

CNN has reached out to the Carter Middle for a press release.

Carter, who is about to show 100 on October 1, entered hospice care in February 2023 after a sequence of hospital stays. Jason Carter stated in Could the thirty ninth president is “coming to an finish” when offering an replace on his well being.

Carter, a Democrat and one-term president, is a survivor of metastatic mind most cancers and liver most cancers and underwent abrain surgeryafter a fall in 2019. The previous president is extensively revered for his championing of human rights and brokering the Camp David Accords in 1978 between Egypt and Israel.

Carter, a peanut farmer and US Navy lieutenant earlier than coming into politics, served one time period as governor of Georgia earlier than changing into president.

By the previous president’s facet was his spouse of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter, who handed away in November, simply days after coming into hospice care. The previous first girl, a humanitarian and psychological well being advocate who was an influential determine within the White Home, based theCarter Middle along with her husband in his post-presidency in hopes of advancing world peace and well being.

CNN’s Michelle Shen contributed to this report.

