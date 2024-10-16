Jimmy Carter has voted in presidential election, representatives confirm | US elections 2024

Jimmy Carter, the centenarian former Democratic president, has voted within the 2024 presidential election, his representatives confirmed on Wednesday.

An announcement from the Carter Middle didn’t reveal who he voted for, however it’s assumed the 100-year-old, who’s in hospice care, forged his poll for the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

“He’s by no means voted Republican in his life,” his son, Chip, informed the Atlanta Journal Structure, after revealing in August that Carter’s biggest want, greater than reaching his one centesimal birthday, was to reside lengthy sufficient to help her.

“I’m solely making an attempt to make it to vote for Kamala Harris,” he stated on the time.

On the Democratic nationwide conference in August, simply weeks earlier than Carter’s 1 October birthday, his grandson Jason, the Carter Middle chair, informed delegates that the previous president believed Harris “carries my grandfather’s legacy”.

The assertion issued on Wednesday at lunchtime was temporary: “The Carter Middle can affirm that former US President Jimmy Carter voted by mail at this time, Oct 16, 2024. We shouldn’t have any additional particulars to share presently.”

Some media shops earlier reported falsely that Carter, whose single time period of workplace was 1977 to 1981, had already voted on Tuesday’s first day of early voting in Georgia.

The Journal Structure, confirming the right particulars on Wednesday, stated Carter crammed out his poll and it was positioned in a drop field on the Sumter county courthouse close to his hometown of Plains this morning.

Carter has been “an particularly dependable voter” over time, the New York Instances reported on Wednesday. The newspaper stated he had routinely forged ballots normally elections in addition to major runoffs and particular elections. For greater than a decade, he has voted solely by mail in elections tracked by the state, it stated.

In line with Jason Carter, his grandfather, the thirty ninth US president, was in August “extra alert and involved in politics and the warfare in Gaza”. He has been in hospice care since February 2023, 9 months earlier than the demise of his spouse, the previous first woman Rosalynn Carter.

The transfer was broadly believed to be a sign that Carter was nearing the top of his life, a notion bolstered by his resolution to ask Joe Biden to ship his eulogy the next month.

Biden then steered he might need offered that info unintentionally, telling reporters: “Excuse me, I shouldn’t say that,” earlier than including Carter’s medical group had “discovered a solution to hold him going for lots longer than they anticipated”.

The last word elder statesman of US politics, Carter grew to become the primary president in historical past to succeed in 100 years previous, a milestone celebrated a few weeks earlier than his birthday at a star-studded social gathering in Atlanta.

“Not everybody will get 100 years. However when somebody does and makes use of that point to good, it’s value celebrating,” Jason Carter, the 2014 Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, stated.

After dropping to the Republican Ronald Reagan within the 1980 election and leaving the White Home, Carter devoted himself to diplomacy, and was usually offered counsel to subsequent presidents coping with worldwide crises.

He was awarded the Nobel peace prize in 2002 “for his many years of untiring effort to seek out peaceable options to worldwide conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to advertise financial and social improvement”.

He based the Carter Middle in 1982 with the intention it turn out to be a number one advocate for advancing human rights globally and assuaging famine, poverty and struggling.