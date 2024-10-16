Jimmy Carter, at age 100, casts his 2024 ballot by mail

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Jimmy Carter solid his poll within the 2024 election Wednesday.

The previous president voted by mail, the Carter Middle confirmed in a press release. It occurred barely two weeks after Carter celebrated his one centesimal birthday on Oct. 1 at his house in Plains, Georgia, the place he’s been residing in hospice care.

His son Chip Carter mentioned earlier than the household gathering that his father had this election very a lot in thoughts.

“He’s plugged in,” Chip Carter instructed The Related Press. “I requested him two months in the past if he was making an attempt to stay to be 100, and he mentioned, ‘No, I’m making an attempt to stay to vote for Kamala Harris.’”

The Carter Middle’s transient assertion mentioned it had no extra particulars to share.

Georgia’s registered voters have been turning out in file numbers since early voting started Tuesday. Almost 460,000 had voted in-person or solid absentee ballots by Wednesday afternoon, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger mentioned.

Carter’s vote ought to rely even when he’s now not alive by Election Day on Nov. 5.

Robert Sinners, a spokesman for the secretary of state’s workplace, famous that Georgia election guidelines state that when an absentee poll is obtained by native election officers “it shall be deemed to have been voted then and there.”

Guidelines range by state on whether or not early votes nonetheless rely if the individuals who solid them die earlier than Election Day. The difficulty took on higher significance in 2020, when COVID-19 deaths had been hovering.

This story has been corrected to indicate the primary two days of early voting in Georgia had been Tuesday and Wednesday, not Monday and Tuesday.