Jim Schlossnagle Named Head Baseball Coach at Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Jim Schlossnagle, one of many nation’s premier baseball coaches who took applications at Texas A&M and TCU to historic heights during the last 21 years, has been named head coach at The College of Texas, UT Vice President and Lois and Richard Folger Athletics Director Chris Del Conte introduced on Tuesday. A 23-year head teaching veteran who was twice named Nationwide Coach of the Yr and led his group to the School World Sequence seven occasions, he turns into simply the sixth Longhorn head baseball coach since 1911 (except for the struggle years of 1943-45 when assistant soccer coach Blair Cherry was on the helm). He’s the 14th head coach in 123 years of Texas Baseball.

Schlossnagle’s introductory press convention is about for Wednesday at 11 a.m. and will likely be streamed reside on TexasSports.com.

Throughout his mixed 21-year tenure as head coach at TCU (2004-21) and Texas A&M (2022-24), Schlossnagle has led his groups to the CWS in six of the final 10 seasons. That features journeys to Omaha in two of the final three seasons with the Aggies, together with incomes A&M’s first-ever spot within the championship sequence this yr. His six CWS appearances within the final 10 seasons are tied for probably the most of any coach (Kevin O’Sullivan, Florida), whereas his 50 (50-22/.694) NCAA Match wins throughout that stretch are the very best of any coach. The applications he has constructed make it much more spectacular as his six wins in two CWS appearances at Texas A&M tripled the Aggies’ all-time whole of two CWS victories within the historical past of this system. In the meantime at TCU, 4 of the Horned Frogs’ six CWS appearances got here below Schlossnagle, and he led them to the ultimate 4 on the CWS 3 times (2010, 2016 and 2017), the furthest that program has ever superior. All totaled, his squads have been to the CWS seven occasions (all within the final 14 years), no less than the ultimate 4 on 5 events, and in 23 years as a head coach, his groups have earned NCAA Match bids 20 occasions. The resurgences of his applications all started in his first head teaching job at UNLV, the place he led a struggling Rebels program to a Mountain West Convention Championship (common season & tourney) and again to the NCAA Match in simply his second yr in 2003.

“All over the place Coach Schlossnagle has been he is constructed winners on the highest degree, had a first-class program in each means and is a completely good match to guide our baseball program,” mentioned Kevin Eltife, Chairman of the UT System Board of Regents. “He had a historic run at TCU, took Texas A&M to heights they’d by no means seen, and the best way he develops his gamers and works along with his coaches and group is absolutely one thing particular. I could not be extra excited to observe him work his magic on the Forty Acres.”

Schlossnagle’s Texas A&M program reached historic ranges in brief order, main the Aggies to the CWS his first yr (2022) and once more in 2024. What he did on the largest stage for Texas A&M was important, posting a 6-4 report within the two CWS appearances for a program that had simply two CWS wins in its historical past. Earlier than he arrived, the Aggies had six CWS appearances in program historical past with the latest coming in 2017. The Aggies’ 53 wins in 2024 had been tied for the second-most at school historical past. He took the Aggies to their best-ever NCAA runner-up end along with his patented squad constructed round excellent pitching (fourth-best nationally in ERA at 3.86/nation-leading 12 shutouts/school-record 715 strikeouts), nice fielding, dependable large bats (fourth-best nationally in dwelling runs with 136) and clutch hitting. They usually overcame a rash of accidents, adversity and challenges whereas nonetheless managing to advance to the CWS championship sequence. The Aggies outscored their CWS opponents 14-3 within the first three video games to earn their spot within the championship sequence earlier than dropping a carefully contested sequence to No. 1-seed Tennessee, 2-1, together with a 6-5 deciding last recreation. A&M had an all-time program-best 5 gamers earn All-America honors on the yr, catcher Jackson Appel; outfielders Braden Montgomery and Jace LaViolette; reliever Evan Aschenbeck and starter Ryan Prager.

“What a house run rent,” mentioned Jay Hartzell, UT President. “Coach Schlossnagle is the very best within the enterprise, his lengthy listing of accomplishments is unbelievable, and his observe report of constructing nice applications is properly documented. We’re the premier baseball program within the nation with legendary coaches, our six nationwide championships and report 38 School World Sequence appearances, so it is definitely becoming that we employed a coach of his caliber to guide us. We’re wanting ahead to nice days forward with Coach Schloss main our Longhorns.”

In Schlossnagle’s three seasons in School Station, the Aggies’ rise to dominance was marked by successful almost 70 p.c (135-62) of their video games below his management. And the success was quick as Texas A&M went 44-20 and superior to the CWS in his first yr on the helm in 2022. The Aggies had been one of many last 4 groups remaining that yr and received their first video games in Omaha in 20 years (since 1993) that season. That was the primary A&M squad to achieve the ultimate 4 in Omaha, and he matched the full variety of CWS wins in program historical past in simply yr one. Texas A&M additionally received the SEC Western Division title with a 19-11 mark with Jacob Palisch and Dylan Rock incomes All-America recognition, and Micah Dallas, Joseph Menefee and Rock getting chosen within the MLB Draft.

Schlossnagle’s Aggies adopted a visit to Omaha in his first season by pushing to the title video games of each the SEC Match and the Stanford Regional in yr two, ending with a 38-27 mark.

Earlier than his transfer to School Station, Schlossnagle constructed considered one of faculty baseball’s elite applications throughout his 18 years at TCU. He guided the Horned Frogs to the CWS 5 occasions, making their Omaha debut in 2010 and including 4 consecutive CWS journeys from 2014-17. TCU was considered one of simply three faculties to earn 5 journeys to Omaha in a 10-year stretch (2010-19). The Horned Frogs posted an 11-10 CWS mark, together with being one of many final 4 groups standing in 2010, 2016 and 2017. He left Fort Value as TCU’s all-time winningest coach with a 734-346 (.680) report. It was a dramatic turnaround for the Frogs, as previous to his arrival, TCU had made simply two NCAA Match appearances. He responded by guiding the group to fifteen tournaments, together with 9 consecutive NCAA postseasons from 2004-12. The success included all seven of TCU’s NCAA regional titles, which started in 2009.

Schlossnagle navigated TCU to success in three totally different conferences, claiming 19 whole convention titles between the Huge 12, Mountain West and Convention USA with 10 within the common season (7 MWC/3 Huge 12) and 9 in tournaments (2 C-USA/4 MWC/3 Huge 12). The Horned Frogs claimed event titles of their final two seasons in Convention USA, getting into the 2004 event because the quantity 4 seed earlier than surging to the crown, then repeating because the postseason champs in 2005. They proceeded to win each the common season and postseason championships in every of their first three years within the Mountain West. They left the Mountain West after the 2012 season with 11 league titles (7 common season/4 event). Schlossnagle wasted little time within the transfer to the Huge 12, ending second within the common season, successful the postseason tourney and advancing to the CWS in yr two. He topped his time in Fort Value by sweeping the Huge 12 common season and event championships in his last yr in 2021. All totaled, TCU received six Huge 12 Championships below his management, the 2015, ’17 and ’21 regular-season crowns and the 2014, ’16 and ’21 event titles. That almost tripled the all-time convention title whole TCU received previous to his arrival of seven, all of which got here within the Southwest Convention (1933, 1956, 1963, 1966, 1967, 1972, 1994), earlier than he took over and led them to their first league title in 11 years in simply yr one (2004).

Moreover, Schlossnagle taking on at Texas reunites him with Del Conte, who was TCU’s athletics director for eight seasons (2010-17) of his tenure because the Horned Frogs’ baseball coach. Throughout their time teaming up collectively, TCU superior to the CWS 5 occasions and received 4 Huge 12 Championships (2 common season/2 tourneys). That memorable run was one for the report books as TCU had earned an NCAA Match berth simply twice (1956, 1994) and received only one NCAA Match recreation earlier than Schlossnagle arrived.

“What an ideal day it’s to be a Longhorn,” mentioned Del Conte. “We’re completely thrilled to have Coach Schlossnagle becoming a member of our Longhorn Household, and like the whole lot we do, we could not have made this occur with out the unbelievable management in our chairman of the board of regents and our president. Chairman Eltife and President Hartzell are a important piece in each determination we make, they’re such nice mates and counsel, and collectively assist us make nice days like right this moment occur for Longhorn Nation. I can not thank them sufficient.”

“I’ve identified Coach Schlossnagle for a very long time, and there is no higher coach, program builder, and chief within the recreation, and the very best half is he is an excellent higher particular person,” Del Conte added. “Once we had been in search of our subsequent baseball coach, we knew Schloss can be the right alternative, and we’re past thrilled that he is becoming a member of our Longhorn household. He is a man who clearly is aware of our state so properly, may be very aware of our program’s wealthy and proud historical past and the whole lot Texas Baseball is all about, and completely checks all of the packing containers for this important place. He actually understands each degree of constructing a group, develops and will get the very best out of his gamers and coaches, recruits with the very best of them and is completely dialed into the holistic development of the student-athletes in his program. Our gamers, our employees, the UT neighborhood and Longhorn Nation will completely love him. I can not wait to get him began and for everybody to have an opportunity to satisfy him. The way forward for our program is in nice arms, and I am so excited to have Coach Schloss becoming a member of our elite group of coaches as we put together to move into the Southeastern Convention.”

Schlossnagle’s skill to show applications’ fortunes round, and in fast style, was evident from his first head teaching job at UNLV. He took over a Rebels program in 2002 that had six shedding campaigns within the 9 years previous to his arrival, by no means received a MWC Championship, and had not been to an NCAA Match in six seasons (since 1996). In his first season, he guided them to the semifinals of the convention event as a 5 seed, and by the top of his second and last season, he led a high-scoring UNLV squad that posted a 47-17 report, received the MWC common season and event championships, and superior to the NCAA Match.

The Hagerstown, Maryland native has loved super success throughout his 23-year profession as a head coach at Texas A&M, TCU and UNLV, amassing an 946-455 (.675) mark. Schlossnagle is simply the fourth coach to win a number of CWS video games at totally different applications, becoming a member of Longhorn Legend Augie Garrido, Larry Cochell, and Andy Lopez. He’s additionally considered one of simply 11 coaches to win a recreation within the CWS as skipper of a number of applications.

A pacesetter in his sport on the collegiate degree, Schlossnagle served as president of the American Baseball Coaches Affiliation (ABCA) in 2023. He has been an ABCA member for 33 years and has constantly been concerned in advancing the occupation. Elected to the ABCA board in 2017, he’s integral in shaping the affiliation’s legislative efforts and crafting the agenda for every year’s conference. He served because the ABCA’s Division I chairman in 2018, and in 2019, he started a string of 4 one-year stints as vice chairman, capped off by serving as president in 2023.



The Schlossnagle teaching tree has been extraordinarily fruitful, as properly. Eight NCAA Division I baseball coaches in the course of the 2024 season sharpened their craft below his tutelage, together with Derek Matlock (UTRGV), Randy Mazey (West Virginia), Invoice Mosiello (Ohio State), Kirk Saarloos (TCU), Ryan Shotzberger (UIW), Steven Trout (Texas State), Tony Vitello (Tennessee) and Todd Whitting (Houston).

Schlossnagle earned nationwide recognition for his efforts, being named Nationwide Coach of the Yr by the Nationwide Collegiate Baseball Writers Affiliation in 2010 and Baseball America in 2016. He additionally served a stint because the USA Baseball Collegiate Nationwide Staff head coach in 2013 and as a Staff USA assistant coach in 2016.



He has been acknowledged as a convention coach of the yr on eight events as properly, incomes Mountain West honors in 2003 and 2006-11, and Huge 12 recognition in 2015.



TCU gamers loved MLB success throughout his 21 years there, together with a school-record 9 gamers drafted in 2019, highlighted by Nick Lodolo picked by the Cincinnati Reds with the No. 7 general choose, the best at school historical past. Sixteen gamers mentored by Schlossnagle have appeared within the Main Leagues since 2008, together with 2015 NL Cy Younger Award winner Jake Arrieta and three-time MLB All-Star Matt Carpenter.



Earlier than life as a head coach, he spent eight years as affiliate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Tulane. He was an integral a part of the Inexperienced Wave’s success, serving to Tulane to 6 NCAA Regional appearances throughout his tenure. He served because the Inexperienced Wave’s recruiting coordinator for his final 5 years and garnered three nationally-ranked recruiting courses, which helped produce two 48-win seasons and a No. 1 NCAA Regional seed.

In 1993, he served because the pitching coach at Clemson. The Tigers completed that marketing campaign with a 45-20 report, an Atlantic Coast Convention Championship and a third-place end within the NCAA Midwest Regional. Seven members of that pitching employees had been drafted.



After commencement, his teaching profession started with three seasons as an assistant at Elon School (N.C.) the place he helped lead his alma mater to a 99-41 mark, choosing up two South Atlantic Convention Championships, one District 26 title and one regional look.



As a participant, he was a pitcher on the 1989 Elon squad that completed 39-7 and appeared within the NAIA World Sequence. He graduated magna cum laude from Elon with a bachelor’s diploma in bodily schooling in 1992 and earned a Grasp of Training diploma in human efficiency and well being promotion from the College of New Orleans in 1995. He has a son, Jackson Lambert, and a daughter, Kathleen Grace.

SCHLOSSNAGLE’S PERSONAL FILE

Born: August 12, 1970

Hometown: Hagerstown, Maryland

Training: Elon, 1992 (B.A. Bodily Training);

New Orleans, 1995 (M.S. Human Efficiency/Well being Promotion)

Youngsters: Jackson Lambert, Kathleen Grace

AS HEAD COACH

2002 UNLV 30-30

2003 UNLV 47-17 NCAA Regional MWC common season & tourney champs

UNLV Complete (2 years): 77-47 (.575)

2004 TCU 39-26 NCAA Regional C-USA tourney champs

2005 TCU 41-20 NCAA Regional C-USA co-tourney champs*

2006 TCU 39-23 NCAA Regional MWC common season & tourney champs

2007 TCU 48-14 NCAA Regional MWC common season & tourney champs

2008 TCU 44-19 NCAA Regional MWC common season & tourney champs

2009 TCU 40-18 NCAA Tremendous Regional MWC common season champs

2010 TCU 54-14 School World Sequence MWC common season & tourney champs

2011 TCU 43-19 NCAA Regional MWC common season champs

2012 TCU 40-22 NCAA Tremendous Regional MWC common season co-champs

2013 TCU 29-28

2014 TCU 48-18 School World Sequence Huge 12 tourney champs

2015 TCU 51-15 School World Sequence Huge 12 common season champs

2016 TCU 49-18 School World Sequence Huge 12 tourney champs

2017 TCU 50-18 School World Sequence Huge 12 common season co-champs

2018 TCU 33-23

2019 TCU 34-28 NCAA Regional

2020 TCU 11-4 canceled (COVID-19)

2021 TCU 41-19 NCAA Regional Huge 12 common season & tourney champs

TCU Complete (18 years): 734-346 (.680)

*Championship recreation was cancelled resulting from climate

2022 Texas A&M 44-20 School World Sequence

2023 Texas A&M 38-27 NCAA Regional

2024 Texas A&M 53-15 School World Sequence

Texas A&M Complete (3 years): 135-62 (.685)

Complete (23 years): 946-455 (.675)

AS ASSISTANT COACH

1990-92: Assistant Coach, Elon

1993: Assistant Coach, Clemson

1994-2001: Affiliate Head Coach, Tulane

COACHING HONORS

2003 MWC Coach of the Yr

2006 MWC Coach of the Yr

2007 MWC Coach of the Yr

2008 MWC Coach of the Yr

2009 MWC Coach of the Yr

2010 MWC Coach of the Yr

2010 NCBWA Nationwide Coach of the Yr

2010 FieldTurf Nationwide Coach of the Yr

2011 MWC Coach of the Yr

2015 Huge 12 Coach of the Yr

2016 Baseball America Nationwide Coach of the Yr

