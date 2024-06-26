Jim Schlossnagle accepts head baseball coaching role at Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) – The day after Texas A&M completed runner up on the School World Sequence, head coach Jim Schlossnagle is leaving to develop into Texas’ subsequent head baseball coach.

Texas A&M posted these statements on X (previously Twitter) Tuesday evening.

“After our baseball workforce arrived again in School Station earlier right now, Jim knowledgeable me of his want to depart Texas A&M,” Texas A&M Athletic Director Trev Alberts mentioned. “Whereas we’re definitely disillusioned, we’re grateful for his contributions in serving to our baseball program attain unprecedented heights. Baseball success is vital to everybody related to Texas A&M, we is not going to cease in our pursuit of excellence and our dedication to baseball is not going to waiver. On behalf of Texas A&M Athletics, we want Jim and his household nicely as they transfer on to a different problem. We’ll discover an important chief and wonderful coach to move up this proud Aggie baseball program.”

Assertion from Jim Schlossnagle: “I want to thank Normal Welsh, Trev Alberts and the twelfth Man for an unbelievable expertise throughout my time at Texas A&M. Though I do know many shall be upset with my determination, I selected to make a change to affix a longtime pal to proceed my profession as a school baseball coach. The run to the Nationwide Championship sport was really a outstanding one this yr, and I’ll savor the recollections and true friendships I’ve made there for a lifetime.”

Schlossnagle labored with now Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte once they have been each at TCU.

The Longhorns introduced their firing of head baseball coach David Pierce Monday morning, simply hours earlier than Texas A&M and Tennessee squared off in a winner-take-all matchup for the School World Sequence title.

Hypothesis then emerged concerning each Jim Schlossnagle and the Volunteers’ head coach Tony Vitello.

Moments after his workforce misplaced within the School World Sequence championship sport, Schlossnagle was requested about rumors circulating Texas’ job opening.

TexAgs reporter Richard Zane referenced the “rumor circulating right now a few particular job opening” earlier than asking Schlossnagle about his future in School Station.

“I believe it’s fairly egocentric of you to ask me that query, to be trustworthy with you. I left my household to be the coach at Texas A&M,” exclaimed Schlossnage. “I took the job at Texas A&M to by no means take one other job once more, and that hasn’t modified in my thoughts. I perceive you bought to ask the query, however I gave up an enormous a part of my life to return take this job and I’ve poured each ounce of my soul on this job and I’ve given this job each single ounce I can presumably give it so write that.”

This could not take away from what this 2024 Texas A&M baseball workforce has achieved. The gamers make the workforce, not the coaches. Lower than 24 hours in the past we have been one of many final two groups standing, taking part in for a Nationwide Championship. Nothing can take that away from us. — Chris cortez (@ChrisCortezz10) June 25, 2024

