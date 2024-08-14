Jim Harbaugh wants to hire Colin Kaepernick as Chargers coach

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – Colin Kaepernick has a door open to return to the NFL in what could be a grand reunion together with his former coach, Jim Harbaugh.

However right here’s the twist: Whereas Kaepernick, 36, just lately advised Sky Sports activities that he nonetheless needs to play within the NFL, the brand new Los Angeles Chargers coach contends that he needs his former quarterback again within the NFL as a member of his teaching workers – and never a lot as a participant.

“If that was ever the trail he was to take, I believe that will be great,” Harbaugh advised USA TODAY Sports activities. “He’d be an amazing coach, if that’s the trail he selected.”

