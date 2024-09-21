Jim Harbaugh Uses Cold Tub in ‘Full Outfit,’ Chargers’ Joey Bosa Says

Essentially the most ardent College of Michigan or Los Angeles Chargers followers would possibly consider no matter’s taking place on the soccer subject once they consider Jim Harbaugh. Others, nonetheless, consider his well-known khaki pants.

The primary-year Chargers coach is understood for sporting them on sport day and in observe. Los Angeles linebacker Joey Bosa added that Harbaugh, 60, additionally wears his khakis within the Chargers’ chilly tub.

Bosa, 29, appeared on the “Inexperienced Gentle with Chris Lengthy” podcast in an episode that aired on Friday, September 20. In it, he revealed that his head coach likes to take chilly plunges absolutely clothed.

“He’s been hitting the chilly tub and he simply will get in full outfit,” Bosa mentioned. “Shirt nonetheless tucked in and he’s simply sitting there. Belt, khakis. I’m like, ‘Coach do these khakis hold a little bit heat in there?’”

Harbaugh revealed how he turned identified for his khakis in a 2020 look on the “Jed Hughes Podcast.”

“[Former coach] Dave [Adolph] would put on khaki pants day-after-day to observe, and most coaches that I had, I’d see them they usually wore sweatpants they usually wore shorts,” he recalled. “And I’m going, ‘Dave, why do you put on the pants day-after-day?’ ‘Pockets, put my script within the pockets, place for my pens. place for my whistle.’ It simply made a lot sense, it simply made excellent sense.”

As profitable a coach as Harbaugh is — with a nationwide championship and three Large Ten titles at Michigan to his title — he’s also called one of many quirkier characters in soccer teaching.

Take for instance this previous offseason. Shortly after signing a take care of the Chargers that may pay him $16 million a 12 months via 2029, he determined to spend the spring residing in an RV.

“It’s been nice,” Harbaugh instructed reporters in March. “Simply being myself. I all the time needed to do this [live in an RV]. It labored out nice. I’m 100 ft from [Chargers offensive coordinator] Greg Roman, who has a extremely, actually good RV.”

Harbaugh can also be an unabashed fan of Decide Judy and Darth Vader. And he loves milk — lots.

“I really imagine the No. 1 pure steroid is sleep and the No. 2 pure steroid is milk, complete milk, and three can be water,” he mentioned on his radio present in 2015. “4 can be steak.”

He expanded in a 2016 look on the Dan Patrick Present.

“We’ve acquired a giant milk dispenser,” Harbaugh mentioned of Michigan’s soccer coaching heart. “We now have chocolate milk, now we have complete milk, and the fellas even talked me into 2%. It’s higher than nothing, the two%.”

Out of the blue, leaping within the chilly tub absolutely clothed doesn’t appear that unusual.