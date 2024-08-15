Jim Harbaugh Says Colin Kaepernick Is ‘Considering’ Joining Chargers Coaching Staff | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Jaime Crawford/Getty Photos

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains to be holding out hope for a return to the league, and it feels like there is a spot ready for him on Jim Harbaugh’s employees with the Los Angeles Chargers if he desires it.

Harbaugh advised Jarrett Bell of USA Immediately that he had discussions with Kaepernick “about becoming a member of the Chargers in a non-playing capability” shortly after he was employed as head coach in January. Nevertheless, Kaepernick has but to take him up on his provide.

“Yeah, we talked somewhat bit about it,” Harbaugh stated. “He is contemplating it. He was in another country. He stated he was going to get again to me. We’ve not reconnected since then. That was early, early within the yr.”

Kaepernick just lately advised Sky Sports activities that he’s “nonetheless coaching, nonetheless pushing” for a return to the NFL. Nevertheless, Harbaugh believes he’d discover success if he have been to transition to teaching.

“If that was ever the trail he was to take, I believe that might be large,” Harbaugh stated. “He’d be an amazing coach, if that is the trail he selected.”

It is doubtless that Kaepernick has but to take Harbaugh up on his provide due to his need to renew his enjoying profession. He hasn’t been signed by a group since he grew to become a free agent in 2017 after he ignited protests in opposition to police brutality and the killing of unarmed Black males by kneeling in the course of the nationwide anthem.

“I imply, it is one thing I’ve educated my complete life for,” Kaepernick advised Sky Sports activities of a possible return to the NFL. “So to have the ability to step again on the sphere could be a serious second, a serious accomplishment for me.”

Harbaugh, who coached Kaepernick throughout their time along with the San Francisco 49ers, has been one of many largest supporters of the signal-caller throughout his time away from the NFL. He organized an open exercise for Kaepernick throughout a spring sport at Michigan in 2022.

Nevertheless, Bell famous that Harbaugh, by way of a group spokesperson, declined to remark when requested about Kaepernick’s continued need to renew his enjoying profession.

Harbaugh added that he understands that Kaepernick has different obligations as a civil rights activist that might issue into his determination on whether or not to affix his teaching employees.