Jim Harbaugh reveals heart condition prompted exit vs. Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed a coronary heart situation induced him to briefly exit the staff’s 23-16 Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos.

“It is known as atrial flutter,” Harbaugh mentioned after the sport. “I acquired into an episode (Sunday).”

Harbaugh was escorted to the locker room in the course of the Chargers’ first offensive sequence early within the first quarter by the staff’s medical workers.

The 60-year-old coach mentioned he was handled by docs within the locker room and his coronary heart returned to regular rhythm. He got here again to the competition with somewhat over 7 minutes remaining within the first quarter.

“Did an (electrocardiogram) they usually mentioned it was again to the sinus rhythm,” Harbaugh mentioned postgame. “And I mentioned I really feel good, so I acquired again there on the sphere.”

NFL STATS CENTRAL: The newest NFL scores, schedules, odds, stats and extra.

Harbaugh informed reporters he has had atrial flutter episodes earlier than, together with as soon as as a head coach with the San Francisco 49ers in 2012.

Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter served because the staff’s interim head coach whereas Harbaugh was within the locker room.

Harbaugh reiterated postgame that he is feeling good. However the Chargers head coach does plan to be reevaluated by a heart specialist on Monday.

“Belief the docs,” Harbaugh mentioned. “It is the guts so you’re taking it critically, proper? Belief the docs.”

Comply with USA TODAY Sports activities’ Tyler Dragon on X @TheTylerDragon.

