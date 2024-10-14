Jim Harbaugh reveals heart condition prompted exit vs. Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed a coronary heart situation induced him to briefly exit the staff’s 23-16 Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos.

“It is known as atrial flutter,” Harbaugh mentioned after the sport. “I acquired into an episode (Sunday).”

Harbaugh was escorted to the locker room in the course of the Chargers’ first offensive sequence early within the first quarter by the staff’s medical workers.

The 60-year-old coach mentioned he was handled by docs within the locker room and his coronary heart returned to regular rhythm. He got here again to the competition with somewhat over 7 minutes remaining within the first quarter.

