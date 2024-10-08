Jim Cantore tracker: Where is he for Milton?

The famed hurricane harbinger was noticed in Tampa Monday morning.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — It is official — Jim Cantore is in Florida forward of Hurricane Milton, a strong, main hurricane anticipated to make landfall midweek someplace alongside Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The Climate Channel stated on Monday the famed hurricane harbinger touched down in Hillsborough County. Cantore and several other different Climate Channel meteorologists have been dispatched to Florida’s West Coast to cowl the tropical system.

Early Monday morning, the Fb group referred to as “Monitoring Jim Cantore” had a put up indicating Cantore was in Tampa. A put up on Fb from the Climate Channel Monday morning confirmed Cantore reporting from the world.

The place is Jim Cantore?

Proper now, Jim Cantore is reportedly in Tampa, Florida. A Climate Channel report on Monday confirmed him reporting from Davis Islands.

What is going on on with Milton?

Hurricane Milton has weakened barely to a Class 4 storm nevertheless it nonetheless “poses a particularly severe menace to Florida,” the Nationwide Hurricane Middle stated.

Whereas it is forecast to convey harmful situations to Florida and the Tampa Bay space, Milton is predicted to proceed weakening barely earlier than reaching landfall someday midweek.

Milton got here on the scene on Saturday as a tropical storm. Early Monday morning, Milton kicked off a fast intensification beginning as a Class 2 storm. By midday, the storm had strengthened to a big Class 5 hurricane.

Florida may see impacts starting Tuesday night into Wednesday.

As of the most recent advisory, the storm is about 560 miles southwest of Tampa with most sustained winds at 155 mph. Earlier on Monday, Milton had most sustained winds of 180 miles per hour.

It’s transferring east-northeast at 12 mph.