Jim Cantore is in Tallahassee, Florida as Hurricane Helene closes in

The Climate Channel’s Jim Cantore is in Tallahassee.

Round 4 p.m., Cantore posted on X he was in “TLH.” One hour later, Hurricane Helene was predicted to have 130 mph winds at landfall, making it a class 4.

It was confirmed when Cantore was noticed preparing for a stay shot on Monroe Road throughout from the Florida Capitol.

Earlier Wednesday, Cantore was in Port Richey, and earlier than that he was in Hudson Seashore, simply over 7 miles north of there.

Cantore is without doubt one of the best-known meteorologists on tv and has grow to be often known as a harbinger of hurricane injury for practically 4 many years.

