Jim Cantore is in Tallahassee, Florida as Hurricane Helene closes in

The Climate Channel’s Jim Cantore is in Tallahassee.

Round 4 p.m., Cantore posted on X he was in “TLH.” One hour later, Hurricane Helene was predicted to have 130 mph winds at landfall, making it a class 4.

It was confirmed when Cantore was noticed preparing for a stay shot on Monroe Road throughout from the Florida Capitol.

Earlier Wednesday, Cantore was in Port Richey, and earlier than that he was in Hudson Seashore, simply over 7 miles north of there.

Cantore is without doubt one of the best-known meteorologists on tv and has grow to be often known as a harbinger of hurricane injury for practically 4 many years.

He’s well-known, or probably notorious, for his on-location appearances earlier than and particularly throughout main climate occasions and infrequently places himself seemingly in hurt’s strategy to display how harmful a storm is.

At midday on Wednesday, Cantore posted on X that the specter of Hurricane Helene to the southeastern U.S. “can’t be understated.”

“This will likely be a historic storm for a lot of together with southern Appalachia with flooding and wind injury. Pray I’m unsuitable, I wish to be. Be protected all and shield your households and property as greatest you possibly can,” Cantore mentioned.

Cedar Key resident Debbie McDonald, the final supervisor of the Cedar Inn Motel, mentioned final 12 months when Hurricane Idalia hit the Nature Coast, she knew her city was in bother when Cantore got here to remain at her property.

“When Jim Cantore reveals up in your city, you’re screwed,” she mentioned.

Ana Goñi-Lessan, state watchdog reporter for the USA TODAY Community – Florida, might be reached at [email protected].