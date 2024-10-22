Jill Stein attends weekly WAMM St. Paul Palestine protest — Fight Back! News

St. Paul, MN – On October 19, Jill Stein, presidential candidate for the Inexperienced Occasion, stopped by the weekly Girls Towards Army Insanity (WAMM) Solidarity Palestine bannering. Stein stopped by to indicate assist for the Palestine solidarity motion on the best way to her Inexperienced Occasion fundraiser.

For over a yr, each Friday, group activists have steadfastly got here to the busy intersection of Summit and Snelling Avenues in Saint Paul to name for an finish to the U.S.-backed Israeli genocide in Gaza and for a free Palestine.

The intersection was stuffed with chants like “They name it a warfare, that’s a lie, it’s systematic genocide.” Protesters held Palestine flags and indicators calling for divestment and an finish to U.S. assist for genocide. Passing motorists responded resoundingly positively with their endless honks.

On the rally, Naomi Donadieu, of the Palestine Solidarity Committee, mentioned, “As vice presidential candidate and Minnesota governor, Tim Walz argued, ‘The enlargement of Israel is an absolute, elementary necessity for the U.S.’. However is it actually a necessity for these of us who work waged labor for a residing? Who scrape by paycheck to paycheck? Who don’t have any in poor health will in direction of our brother and sister overseas? No! It is just a necessity for the fats cats sitting on the board of Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Caterpillar, who depend their thousands and thousands gained from bombing and crushing kids.”

Meredith Aby, a member of the MN Anti- Battle Committee and an educator, closed out the rally, stating, “Now we have a job. Now we have to boost the extent of consciousness on this nation concerning the genocide. The media received’t do it. Now we have to do it. Genocide isn’t a single subject voting subject. The cash I want to show my children is being spent on the opposite facet of the globe killing children.”

WAMM organizers pledged to “proceed to come back to this nook each Friday not solely as a result of it’s proper factor to do however as a result of their battle is our battle.”

