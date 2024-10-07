Jets vs. Vikings Game Recap London Games 10/6/2024

The Jets (2-3) nipped on the Vikings’ (5-0) heels for many of the second half however could not overcome a 17-point first-half deficit and misplaced 23-17.

Enjoying a “house” sport in London in entrance of 61,139 followers, the Vikings discovered their consolation zone early whereas grabbing a 17-0 benefit. However the Jets, outgained 155 to 99 within the first half, grabbed some hope heading into intermission and almost pulled off a comeback that ended on the Minnesota 9-yard line.

Aaron Rodgers, who completed the sport 29-of-54 for 244 yards and a couple of touchdowns, was picked off 3 times, together with on the Jets’ ultimate play of the sport. On a ball supposed for WR Mike Williams, CB Stephon Gilmore picked off the long run Corridor of Fame QB to finish the Inexperienced & White’s comeback try.

“You are all the time going to seek out silver linings after a loss, we aren’t prepared to speak about them proper now, however I do admire the way in which that our guys continued to battle,” HC Robert Saleh mentioned. “They fought all through and gave ourselves an opportunity. We have been proper there with an opportunity to go rating a landing on the finish of sport to win it and sadly that did not occur.”

The Jets left factors on the board within the first half.

LB Quincy Williams almost scored on the finish of the primary quarter as he recovered a botched pitch from QB Sam Darnold to RB Ty Chandler, however Williams was tackled on the Minnesota 42-yard line. Three performs later, Rodgers was intercepted by LB Andrew Van Ginkel, who raced down the house sideline for a 63-yard landing.

“Clearly that efficiency was under my normal,” Rodgers mentioned. … “The primary decide I threw value us 7, and the opposite one value us 3. So, in a sport you lose by 6, performs like which can be exponentially highlighted. Three turnovers for me is certainly out of character and I’m upset.”