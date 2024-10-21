Jets vs. Steelers Game Recap 10/20/2024

Already down three defensive backfield starters in CB D.J. Reed (groin), nickel again Michael Carter II (again) and security Chuck Clark (IR, ankle), the Jets misplaced security Tony Adams to a hamstring harm. Gardner, who was out of the sport for Pickens’ second quarter TD, began the sport with Brandin Echols at CB, Isaiah Oliver and Jalen Mills at security. Ashtyn Davis changed T. Adams (hamstring) within the second stanza solely to exit with a head harm within the second half.

Issues acquired away from the Jets within the second half. R. Wilson’s 37- and 21-yard completions to Pickens and TE Pat Freiermuth arrange a Boswell chip shot from 21 yards out because the Steelers hopped forward at 16-15.

“Going to this recreation momentum, we knew, was going to be a giant a part of it,” Ulbrich stated. “Particularly the atmosphere we’re taking part in in. And in these video games, you’ll be able to’t surrender these huge performs as a result of it is simply this enormous shift in momentum.”

Then Rodgers threw an ideal ball to Garrett Wilson, but it surely snuck up on the third-year wideout and bounced off his chest into the ready arms of Bishop. His 41-yard return to the NYJ 1-yard line arrange R. Wilson’s 1-yard sneak and it was a 23-15 recreation. On the following drive, Rodgers acquired the Jets to Steelers 17 however factors proved elusive as Greg Zeurlein’s 35-yard subject objective try was blocked. 13 performs later, R. Wilson hit Van Jefferson, son of Jets WR coach Shawn Jefferson, for a 4-yard TD and Pittsburgh all of the sudden had doubled up the Jets, 30-15. Najee Harris, who rushed for 102 yards on 21 carries, ending the scoring with a 10-yard rating with 26 seconds left.

“We simply weren’t taking our layups,” Corridor stated. “I really feel like we had been simply making it onerous for ourselves and that was actually irritating. We had been nonetheless capable of transfer the ball up and down the sector however we simply weren’t capable of rating factors. It sucks after we get to the crimson zone and simply aren’t capable of convert how we’d like too. We have now simply acquired to be higher there.”

Jetcetera

OL Xavier Newman, who changed RT Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), left the sector on a stretcher after touchdown onerous following a Patrick Queen block on Beanie Bishop‘s second INT. … Wideout Davante Adams, acquired Tuesday from the Raiders in trade for a 2025 conditional third-round choose, was on the sector for 27 of the Jets’ 29 performs within the first half. For the sport, Adams was focused 9 occasions and had 30 yards on 3 receptions. … WR George Pickens was a productive vertical risk all through, averaging 22.2 yards on his 5 catches for 111 yards yards.